LINO LAKES — Residents from the Hailey Manor and Highland Meadows neighborhoods are hopeful the city can step in to fix ongoing traffic concerns in the area.
Families who live along Lois Lane, located on the west side of Lake Drive, spoke during open mike at the City Council’s July 27 meeting to express their concerns.
Resident Kevin Murphy, who has lived in the area for 38 years, said there have been many changes in and around the neighborhood that have resulted in increased traffic. Although the problem has been building for many years now, it has really become an issue in the last year, he said.
“The development is on a very curvy area, often lined with cars on both sides, requiring significantly reduced speed. There is approximately 1/3 mile of straightaway in between the (two curvy) areas. In the curvy areas, there is a natural limit of speed,” Murphy explained. “I drive this all the time and I feel it. You come around through the (winding) areas and then you come to the straightaway, and you feel like you have a clear shot.”
Murphy said speeding (along the entire stretch of road) is a concern because of the influx of pedestrians, bicyclists and walkers on the roadway. He said it seems that motorists are using the route as an alternative to Main Street.
The police department is already aware of the problem, but the residents in the area are hopeful the city can step in to come up with some solutions so they don’t have to keep calling the police when issues arise.
“We have been working with the police, but the police are busy doing other things. They have been helpful, said ‘Call us if you have a problem,’ but we can’t keep doing this,” he said. “The police are burdened enough with this kind of stuff, so we need some systematic solution.”
In addition to stepping up enforcement, the police department’s Traffic Safety Committee conducted a radar study. From July 16 through July 20, 927 vehicles were analyzed in the 500 block of Lois Lane, near Meadowview Trail. The study found that 17% of the vehicles were speeding. Other highlights from the study included:
• The average speed was 25 mph (in the 30 mph zone).
• The fastest speed was 70 mph.
• The slowest speed was 7 mph.
• There were 157 enforceable violations (17%).
Mayor Rob Rafferty said, “There are several different areas around the city that have similar concerns. I hate to call you the poster child, but it looks like this is a great opportunity to see if we can change that. It is only a matter of time, and something is going to happen.”
Council Member Christopher Lyden said, “It is hard to be a good neighbor sometimes and be candid, but let’s be candid. The data says that about 17% are speeding. Seventeen percent could be a general problem, or is it a specific problem of a few drivers? You can regulate all the laws you want, but sometimes you can’t regulate an attitude.”
Lyden added that if the problem is a result of a few drivers, he (as well as the mayor and maybe other council members) would be willing to talk to the involved individuals.
Resident Robert Bennett said it is not just a neighbor issue, but other drivers who are passing through.
“It is not just a few people in the neighborhood, it is a lot of other people, too,” he said. “We had a garbage truck tip over on the street a week and a half ago because it took the corner too fast.
“I have a stop sign in front of my house and 20-25% of people stop at the stop sign; some of them slow down, and some of them make that corner at 20-25 mph ... There is a lot of kids around and somebody is going to get killed.”
Murphy, and many of his neighbors, echoed the fact that they have tried to have adult conversations with some people who are causing the problem, but the problem continues to occur.
Resident Nate Johnson said it has become such an issue that many families have decided to move out of the area, and he has even contemplated that too. “I’m fed up with it. I’ve exhausted my patience. I have called Lino PD numerous times. This can’t go on any longer,” Johnson said. “It has gotten to the point where I’m not even sure if I want to raise my kids in the area. People are moving out of the development due to this problem. Nobody wants to live there.”
Resident Jon Herman wanted to let the council know this is not a new issue. “I don’t want you to get misrepresentation that this is something that started a couple weeks ago. I have been dealing with the police department on this for probably two to two-and-a-half years,” he explained.
Rafferty thanked the residents for alerting the council to the problem. “It is very much appreciated that you guys are taking the time to point out a message. The message is clear. An accident is going to happen, but the seed has been planted,” he said. “It does take a while to try to get these things done, but at least it’s on our radar now and we can try to move forward and see what the best avenues are, because it is not just this neighborhood. We will definitely look into it.”
Rafferty said he would follow up with the city engineer to see about next steps and possible solutions.
In a follow up interview, Murphy said he is hoping residents can work with the city to come up with a solution. “We are a tenacious group of people that are not going to let this go ... We need to come up with an agreed-to solution that will actually make a difference and does not expend resources that we could use elsewhere,” he said. “We are all a community, we all live here; can’t we respect each other and work together to resolve these issues?”
City Engineer Diane Hankee said the plan is to deploy the traffic data collector tool again to measure progress in addition to looking into the installation of a driver feedback sign.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.