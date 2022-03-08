The first public open house for the County Road J and Hodgson Road project was held at the Shoreview Community Center last week.
The project involves the cities of Lino Lakes and Shoreview, and Anoka and Ramsey counties.
Residents were able to express concerns, ask questions and leave comments with the public officials who were in attendance.
Shoreview Public Works Director Mark Maloney, Anoka County Engineer Jerry Auge and Design Engineer Michelle Pritchard were on hand to answer questions.
Currently, the preliminary design for Hodgson Road between Gramsie Road/Rice Street and Highway 96 includes:
• A roundabout at the Gramsie Road/Rice Street intersection.
• An 8-foot-wide trail on the west side, and a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side.
• A three-lane road design with a continuous center left-turn lane.
• A storm sewer system with curb and gutter.
“What we’re expecting to get out of this is to improve the intersection,” Maloney said. “That’s important to Shoreview, because when this intersection doesn’t work well and becomes congested, people get off the road and drive through neighborhoods.”
“Working with Anoka and Ramsey counties will help improve that situation and will provide a better quality of life,” he added.
Shoreview residents Brad and Melissa Bagley expressed concerns about traffic congestion. Maloney told them that a roundabout would help with both traffic and speeding, which is an issue in that area.
Maloney also said that the city of Shoreview is looking forward to filling in a gap in its trail system as a result of the project.
Shoreview resident Joan Carlson said she came to the open house to see if the plans were going to affect her yard. After looking at the map, she was pleased to see that it would not.
Pritchard and Auge had renderings of a traffic signal and a roundabout for the project. “Our goal for both Lino Lakes and Shoreview is to keep the traffic flowing,” Pritchard said.
Another open house will be held sometime this summer and construction is scheduled to begin on the project in 2023.
To learn more about this project, go to https://bit.ly/3vIMJCi.
Staff Writer Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
