The Circle Pines City Council wants to hear feedback from residents about a proposed ordinance that would prohibit targeted residential picketing.
“As of my last count, there are over 25 communities within the metro area that have enacted this ordinance,” said City Administrator Patrick Antonen. “We are kind of the donut hole in this area for not having something on the books.”
The city of Hugo was one of the first communities in the North metro area to adopt the ordinance back in September 2020. The move was in response to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place last August outside the home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll. Other communities have followed suit, including Blaine, Lino Lakes, Shoreview and Centerville; the city of Lexington may adopt an ordinance later this week.
The Circle Pines City Council discussed the proposed ordinance at length at its May 11 meeting. Mayor Dave Bartholomay said a few residents reached out to him requesting the council consider the ordinance. One of the requests came from a police officer who resides in the community but works in another jurisdiction.
“Hopefully, we never have to use any language from this ordinance, but it’s a tool in the toolbox for our police department,” Antonen explained. “This would allow the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) to stop a targeted protest of an individual property. A peaceful protest, like the one last summer (led by Centennial Students for Change) from City Hall to Our Saviors would still be allowed.”
Antonen said the proposed ordinance is identical to that of Centerville and Lexington, the other two cities within CLPD’s jurisdiction, and closely mirrors the language in the city of Hugo and Blaine’s ordinance.
Targeted residential picketing is defined in the proposed ordinance as “an activity, including but not limited to marching, standing or patrolling, that is focused on a single residential dwelling without the consent of the dwelling’s occupant(s).”
The ordinance reads in part, “Targeted residential picketing in front of or about a residential dwelling causes emotional distress to the dwelling occupants, obstructs and interferes with the free use of public rights-of-way and has as its object the harassment of the dwelling occupants.”
In addition, “The protection and preservation of the home is the keystone of democratic government; the public health and welfare and the good order of the community require that members of the community enjoy, in their homes and dwellings, a feeling of well-being, tranquility and privacy and, when absent from their homes and dwellings, carry with them the sense of security inherent in the assurance that they may return to the enjoyment of their homes and dwellings.”
If the ordinance is adopted, targeted residential picketing would be considered a misdemeanor offense.
Council Member Steve McChesney said he is not necessarily opposed to the ordinance, but questioned whether it was necessary. “My question is, why do we need to? ... What is different about this than what is already restricted?”
Antonen explained that currently, the only thing that would be prohibited would be if the protest obstructed the flow of traffic on a sidewalk or street.
Council members asked several questions, many of them about hypothetical situations.
Council Member Dean Goldberg asked about a situation where the protest isn’t outside of someone’s home, but rather travels down their street. He said he was very conflicted about the ordinance. “I don’t know what to do with this thing, to be honest,” he said. “What happened in Hugo is unfortunate. I would hate to see a Circle Pines citizen have that happen to them. So, if our current ordinances prevent that, I would be comfortable with that. If they don’t, I think we need to do something about that.”
Council Member Matt Percy wanted to know whether this ordinance would prohibit peaceful protest outside of, say, the mayor’s home. “I have no problem punishing people that are acting like jerks. I don’t think there is any cause to do that at a residence or even in a public forum,” he said. “But if people are assembling peacefully and lawfully, and they are minding their manners and they are sending a message visually but not audibly where they are not disturbing the peace, that’s a hard one for me to swallow.”
Bartholomay said, “I get that, that’s what I signed up for, but that’s not what my wife and son signed up for, and that’s certainly not what my neighbors signed up for.” He said he didn’t think protesting, even if peaceful, was appropriate in neighborhoods but should take place instead in front of City Hall or public parks.
Council members pointed out the definitions of “harassment” or “peaceful crowd” may mean different things to different people.
The council did not take action on the ordinance, and directed Antonen to seek more clarity and answers to questions before the ordinance is discussed again at a future meeting.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
