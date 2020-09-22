Resident voices concerns with political signs, flags

LINO LAKES — Toward the end of the City Council meeting, the council reopened open mic to hear from a resident who arrived to the meeting late and wanted to express his concerns regarding political signs/flags and complaints to the city about those signs and flags.
Mike Fischer said the reason he was late to the Sept. 14 meeting was because he was reporting an incident to the police and missed the beginning of the meeting. He said he was “chased down the street” while trying to take a picture of one of the signs for the council. He presented a list of concerns and suggested some recommended actions the city should take.
One of his concerns involved a political sign on a residential property that has profanity on it. “I don’t think the city of Lino Lakes should be okay with signs with profanity. I don’t think the profanity is appropriate, especially when it is across the street from a church, and a short walk (away) from Lino Park where kids go,” he said.
Another concern was that the business “The Trump Store,” located at 7860 Lake Drive, had large flags in the public right of way, which could cause visibility and safety issues. Fischer said, “After the issue had been reported multiple times, I expect it to be taken care of promptly … I took action into my own hands.” Fischer detailed that he removed the flags from the ground and set them in the parking lot of the business.
Fischer explained that he, along with several others, had contacted staff at City Hall to share their concerns and he was surprised to learn that there was no verbal record of the complaints that had been made.
“I know of at least three people who voiced complaints and they were told by the person who took the call that there were other citizens who complained about the same issue and that no written record was made of those complaints,” he said. “The fact that you had repeated calls on the same issue would indicate that there is probably an issue here that we need to at least think about.”
At the meeting, Mayor Rob Rafferty said, “I can assure you that there is not a single one of us up here that is going to let a complaint go that you might make. If others are making a complaint, I can assure you that I will be making a call within the next 24 hours if not within the next hour.”
The council asked Fischer about who he had contacted specifically, and if he had contacted the police department. Fischer said the complaints had been raised to various city employees, but he was not sure if he was supposed to contact the police directly, or if city staff would direct his complaint to police.
Community Development Director Michael Grochala explained that the city does not regulate content, but does regulate location, size and number of signs. However, during election season, which runs 46 days before the primary until 10 days after the general election, Minnesota State Statute 211B preempts the city’s regulations. Municipalities must allow noncommercial signs of any size, or number during election season.
Director of Public Safety John Swenson said, “If you call the police, we take a police report, we investigate it, aside from any political views on either direction. We apply the law and we move it forward to prosecution if it is appropriate.”
In a follow-up interview, Swenson confirmed that staff at City Hall received around 10 calls from residents who shared concerns regarding The Trump Store and another temporary store located in the parking lot of Corner Express, at 7997 Lake Drive.
He also confirmed that the police department had documentation that an individual was trespassed from both the business property and the residential property. “This is an open investigation,” Swenson said.
Swenson said that the business was asked to remove the flags in the right of way and complied. Swenson stressed that some of the events Fischer described at the meeting remain under investigation and charges could yet be filed.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
Editor’s note:
As of press time, the Anoka County Attorney’s Office has charged Mr. Fischer with two misdemeanors and one gross misdemeanor. See this week's issue of the Quad Community Press for more information.
