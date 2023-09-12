Removal of emerald ash borer: What to expect

As trees across our communities show signs of emerald ash borer (EAB) infestation, here’s what homeowners can expect from their city when it comes time to remove unfit trees.
In the city of White Bear Lake, dead, diseased and dying trees are regulated under Chapter 706 of the city code, which can be found at https://www.whitebearlake.org/sites/default/files/fileattachments/administration/page/1721/chapter_706.pdf. Residents are required to remove any dead, diseased or dying tree at their cost within a specified time frame. As for infected boulevard trees, residents are responsible for those that directly abut their property and can remove these trees at their cost, or the city will take them down and split the cost 50/50 with the homeowner per the ordinance.
There is no funding for the city to remove trees located on private property. Property owners’ only option is to hire a contractor to remove them or remove them themselves.
Using either staff members or contractors, the city does remove such trees on public properties, including parks and open spaces. The city is currently working to apply for several grants available through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that would provide a no-match grant to remove and replant ash trees infected with EAB. An inventory performed in 2018 showed over 2,000 ash trees in the city’s active parks and on public properties and boulevards that could be eligible for removal using these grant funds.
The city of Lino Lakes is in the process of removing and replacing ash trees located within the rights of way and public spaces. City Environmental Coordinator Andrew Nelson says that the city also treats trees to keep them as healthy as possible until crews can perform the removals. There is no additional cost to residents for removals and replacements on public right of way.
In Lino Lakes, removing or treating trees on private property is the responsibility of the homeowner. The city has a partnership with Rainbow Tree Care that offers residents a discount rate for injections of trees on private property.
In Circle Pines, infected trees on private property are tagged, and it’s the homeowners’ responsibility to remove them in a reasonable amount of time. City Administrator Patrick Antonen says that the city takes care of infected trees located on public property. Circle Pines is currently looking at grants to help property owners with removal of trees on private property, but has not yet been successful.
In Shoreview, the only options for ash trees with EAB infestations are treatment or removal. The city and residents are treating many ash trees with an insecticide trunk injection to prevent the trees from being infected or to avoid further damage to the tree.
Ash trees that aren’t being treated will need to be removed. The city is removing untreated ash trees on city property, including parks and boulevards. The city boulevard is the width of land between the street and the property line; the distance varies by street. The boulevard is part of the city right of way. Boulevard ash tree removals are taking place currently and will continue over the next several years. Residents will be notified of boulevard ash removals prior to the work.
Now is the time for residents of Shoreview to make a plan for removing ash trees on their property if they have not been treating them. It is the responsibility of the property owner to remove untreated ash trees. Many trees that have not already been treated are too heavily infested with EAB for treatment to be effective. The DNR states that trees that have lost more than 50% of their canopy are not good candidates for treatment. Residents should contact licensed tree companies for estimates on tree removal.
Here are some tips from the city of Shoreview for hiring a tree care company:
• Check for a list of licensed tree care companies in your city
• Get more than one estimate
• Don’t pay for the work in advance
• Ask about the company’s certifications and experience
• Make sure you understand what work is included in the estimate
Sebastian Studier is a contributing writer with Press Publications. He can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
