Removal of emerald ash borer: What to expect

The number one way to identify emerald ash borer (EAB) is to look for the S-shaped, serpentine tunnel gallery the larvae makes on the tree beneath the bark. 

As trees across our communities show signs of emerald ash borer (EAB) infestation, here’s what homeowners can expect from their city when it comes time to remove unfit trees. 

In the city of White Bear Lake, dead, diseased and dying trees are regulated under Chapter 706 of the city code, which can be found at https://www.whitebearlake.org/sites/default/files/fileattachments/administration/page/1721/chapter_706.pdf. Residents are required to remove any dead, diseased or dying tree at their cost within a specified time frame. As for infected boulevard trees, residents are responsible for those that directly abut their property and can remove these trees at their cost, or the city will take them down and split the cost 50/50 with the homeowner per the ordinance. 

