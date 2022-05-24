Memorial Day: North metro calendar of events
American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Day
When: 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.Friday, May 27
Where: Hugo Festival Foods, 14775 Victor Hugo Blvd.
Details: Members of the Hugo American Legion Auxiliary will be outside Festival Foods accepting donations for American Legion Poppies. All donations support veterans
Legion 566 Memorial Day ceremony
When: 5 p.m. Monday, May 30
Where: Lino Lakes American Legion Post 566, 7731 Lake Drive
Details: The Legion will host a Memorial Day program followed by a free community picnic. All are invited to attend.
Anoka County Veterans Council ceremonies
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Field of Honor, Morningside Memorial Gardens, 11800 University Ave. NW, Coon Rapids
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Bunker Hills War Memorial Park, Foley Boulevard and Main Street (CSAH 14), Coon Rapids
Details: After the service, a family picnic will be held at Bunker Hills Park.
Memorial Day Services
When: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30
Where: Epiphany Catholic Church Cemetery Veterans Flag area (across from the soccer fields on 111th Avenue NW) in Coon Rapids
Details: VFW Post 9625 and the American Legion Post 334 in Coon Rapids will hold joint Memorial Day Services. A small program, wreath laying, rifle volley and taps. Immediately following, members from the Legion and VFW will conduct ceremonies at the Joyce Chapel Cemetery on Hanson Blvd,; and after at the VFW Post 9625 where wreaths are placed and taps are played.
Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast
When: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30
Where: Mahtomedi Fire Department, 800 Stillwater Road
Details: Mahtomedi Fire Department Relief Association hosts breakfast following the parade. $8/adults, $7/seniors, $4 kids 6-14; 5 and under free.
74th annual Cemetery Tour
The Hugo American Legion will once again visit seven cemeteries on Memorial Day. This year will mark the 74th year of the tradition to provide respect to and honor fallen comrades. The day will begin at Walker Cemetery, 8300 147th St., Hugo (7:30 a.m.); Rice Lake Cemetery (Gethsemane), 506 Birch St., Lino Lakes (9 a.m.); Incarnation Lutheran Cemetery, 893 County Road J/Ash Street, Lino Lakes (9:25 a.m.); St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes (10 a.m.); Twitchell Cemetery, 491 Lilac St., Lino Lakes (10:30 a.m.); St. Genevieve’s Catholic Cemetery, 1760 Main St. Centerville (11:25 a.m.); and St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 5400 147th St. Hugo (11:55 a.m.).
