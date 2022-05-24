Memorial Day: North metro calendar of events

 

American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Day

When: 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.Friday, May 27

Where: Hugo Festival Foods, 14775 Victor Hugo Blvd.

Details: Members of the Hugo American Legion Auxiliary will be outside Festival Foods accepting donations for American Legion Poppies. All donations support veterans 

 

Legion 566 Memorial Day ceremony 

When: 5 p.m. Monday, May 30 

Where: Lino Lakes American Legion Post 566, 7731 Lake Drive

Details: The Legion will host a Memorial Day program followed by a free community picnic. All are invited to attend. 

 

Anoka County Veterans Council ceremonies 

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28

Where: Field of Honor, Morningside Memorial Gardens, 11800 University Ave. NW, Coon Rapids

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Bunker Hills War Memorial Park, Foley Boulevard and Main Street (CSAH 14), Coon Rapids 

Details: After the service, a family picnic will be held at Bunker Hills Park. 

 

Memorial Day Services 

When: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30 

Where: Epiphany Catholic Church Cemetery Veterans Flag area (across from the soccer fields on 111th Avenue NW) in Coon Rapids 

Details: VFW Post 9625 and the American Legion Post 334 in Coon Rapids will hold joint Memorial Day Services. A small program, wreath laying, rifle volley and taps. Immediately following, members from the Legion and VFW will conduct ceremonies at the Joyce Chapel Cemetery on Hanson Blvd,; and after at the VFW Post 9625 where wreaths are placed and taps are played.

 

Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast

When: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30

Where: Mahtomedi Fire Department, 800 Stillwater Road

Details: Mahtomedi Fire Department Relief Association hosts breakfast following the parade. $8/adults, $7/seniors, $4 kids 6-14; 5 and under free.

 

74th annual Cemetery Tour 

The Hugo American Legion will once again visit seven cemeteries on Memorial Day. This year will mark the 74th year of the tradition to provide respect to and honor fallen comrades. The day will begin at Walker Cemetery, 8300 147th St., Hugo (7:30 a.m.); Rice Lake Cemetery (Gethsemane), 506 Birch St., Lino Lakes (9 a.m.); Incarnation Lutheran Cemetery, 893 County Road J/Ash Street, Lino Lakes (9:25 a.m.); St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes (10 a.m.); Twitchell Cemetery, 491 Lilac St., Lino Lakes (10:30 a.m.); St. Genevieve’s Catholic Cemetery, 1760 Main St. Centerville (11:25 a.m.); and St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 5400 147th St. Hugo (11:55 a.m.). 

