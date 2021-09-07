Remembering 9/11 20 years later

Marissa Blahnik has lived in White Bear Lake for the past 13 years, but grew up in New Jersey. On Sept. 11, 2001, at the age of 22, Blahnik was living in northern New Jersey and commuted to Midtown, New York, for her job at Court TV.
She has kept two emails she sent in the wake of the event 20 years ago that details her experience and reflections in the aftermath of 9/11, and she shared them with Press accompanied by these comments:
“I had already completed my commute and was sitting in an edit suite with some colleagues when someone ran in and said to put on the TV. It wasn’t clear what was happening yet — if I recall correctly, initially it was reported as one plane and an unfortunate accident. That quickly changed, and we watched together as the second plane hit and then later as the towers collapsed. I remember finally getting through to my mother on the phone to let her know I was OK. I remember deciding to stay at the office all day rather than wait for hours in line to take a ferry home — the bridges and tunnels were closed to cars, and the only way off the island was on a boat or on foot.
“The next day I typed up my experience and shared it with friends and family. I’ve kept a printout all these years and have retyped it.
“I was incredibly lucky in that I didn’t lose anyone directly on that terrible day. Sept. 11, 2001, stands out in my mind as a turning point, both individually and collectively. I can only imagine how people who were more directly impacted must feel, and I hold them and their families in my thoughts as we mark this tragic anniversary.”
Sept. 11, 2001
Marissa Blahnik
I’m out of NYC. Left work at 4 p.m., got in line with hundreds to get the ferry to Hoboken — really the only way out of the city. I only waited for about an hour. They say that earlier in the day the line stretched for blocks and wrapped around five times. I guess I was right to wait as long as I did.
It was eerie walking across town to the ferry (essentially all the way on the other side of the island from me). The streets were practically deserted except for the occasional emergency vehicle speeding past and every time you crossed the street you could look downtown and see the billowing smoke. There didn’t seem to be that many people left in NYC when I finally left.
While on the ferry we all sadly stared at downtown Manhattan, shaking our heads, muttering how sad it was, some moved to tears, and we watched in horror as the #7 building collapsed. No one was expecting it.
Once the ferry got to Hoboken, they asked people who were within a 10-block radius of the World Trade Center (WTC) to get off first as they were sending them to a decontamination center. They had workers checking people’s shoes as they got off, looking for those covered in dust, making sure they got everyone.
Got to Hoboken around 5:50 p.m., got on the Boonton line train to Mountainview that left at 6:30 p.m. Got to Mountainview by 7:30 p.m., home by 8 p.m. The whole time I was on the train or on the ferry, I just sat and listened to the different stories around me, people who worked close or even worked in the building. One woman worked on the 62nd floor of the WTC and was able to get out. Stories like that one give you a little hope. The man sitting behind me on the train said he had gone from shocked to angry and that he wanted to begin singing, “God Bless America,” on the train. I’m sure we all would have joined in.
Then, like I had done since 8:45 a.m. or whatever time this insanity began, and like all of America and the world, I sat in front of the TV, switching from horrific image to horrific image. At midnight, exhausted, I finally turned the TV off, convincing myself that New York would still be there in the morning.
I stayed home today (Sept. 12), trying to figure out how long I can do that. Not a comfortable feeling to be trapped on an island with a target on it.
Sept. 13, 2001
Marissa Blahnik
I went into New York again today. The area I am in is more or less back to normal, aside from the almost constant scream of sirens. Were it not for the American flags displayed all around — on cars, on people and on buildings — you would almost think it was another typical day in Manhattan.
The after-effects of the tragedy are beginning to show on everyone. Yesterday they were editing footage of the first plane flying into the tower and it was so loud that I almost hid under my desk — it sounded real. A co-worker was up half the night having panic attacks. Another co-worker commented how strange it was that she kept seeing people crying at their desks. But life goes on and so do we.
Coming home today was so moving. First off, the morning was dreary, with gray skies and constant rain. But sometime in the afternoon that burned off and blue skies came out. As I walked across town, I was struck by how crisp the air was — it was just a beautiful afternoon. As the bus pulled out of the tunnel, we once again all craned our necks to take in the skyline. The clouds over New York were gorgeous and the Upper West Side and Midtown looked beautiful — crisp and clean and colorful. Even the cloud of smoke that has been hanging over the whole island seemed to have cleared up. And then you look further and further downtown ... for the first time since the tragedy, the smoke has cleared enough to actually make out the void that is left by the destruction of the WTC. A hole has been punched in the skyline and it only mirrors the one in all of our hearts.
I got into my car at 7:04 p.m. at Willowbrook Mall. The song that was playing was “God Bless the USA.” When the song finished, the DJ explained that at 7 o’clock, people all around the U.S. stood outside with candles. I had forgotten all about that and was upset that I was on the bus, or just getting off, when it happened. But as I drove up Route 23 (about 20 miles) I was surprised to see that I hadn’t missed it.
By the American Legion in Mountainview, five veterans had gathered along the roadside and were waving flags. Outside the stores along the highway people stood with candles. The entire length of my journey I saw people with candles, well after the 7 o’clock time. And as I drove people called up the radio station, WPLJ. One person to say that at exactly 7 o’clock a beautiful and incredibly vivid rainbow had stretched itself over Long Island. A delivery man called from Queens to say that as he drove around Queens on his rounds, everyone was outside with candles, every race, every age. He said he had tears in his eyes and he brought them to mine as well. And then, I pulled into my neighborhood and as I got to the bottom of the hill I saw that about 20 people had gathered from around the neighborhood and had candles. I pulled over and joined them.
It has just been so incredibly moving to see people coming together. The flags, the candles ... just incredible. New York has been overrun with volunteers, more than they know what to do with. People in Wisconsin are making boots to protect the police dogs’ feet, companies are donating money and supplies, New Yorkers are donating clothing and supplies. The outpouring is incredible. All of Europe joined in three minutes of silence this morning. The guards at Buckingham Palace played “The Star Spangled Banner.” A friend tells me that at 12:30 p.m., the staff of the San Francisco Opera, some 250 people, all gathered in the square and held hands and sang the national anthem. Incredible.
What it was like in the White House on Sept. 11, 2001
Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 was just another beautiful fall day in Washington DC. I can still picture the clear blue sky as I entered through the gates of the White House where I worked on the staff for President Bush. As I drank my morning coffee, the images of the hijacked plane crashing into the World Trade Center instantly stopped our normal routines. We watched in horror. Several minutes later I went outside my office and as I was looking past the South Lawn of the White House, across the Potomac, I could see the smoke billowing from the hijacked Flight 77 as it engulfed the Pentagon. Moments later, staff began to quickly evacuate the White House complex. I will never forget a uniformed Secret Service agent, helping to evacuate all the offices, burst into our office and said, “run for your life!” In those chaotic moments I can still see the women’s high heel shoes strewn across the North Lawn, left behind in order to run faster. The next few hours were spent trying to evacuate the city, sitting in stand-still traffic as everyone was trying to cross the bridges leading us into Virginia, and to safety. We listened in stunned silence to the car radio as the terror unfolded. The overwhelmed phone networks made cell phone coverage virtually non-existent, making it nearly impossible to communicate with loved ones, desperate for information on our whereabouts and safety. As the day ended, a noticeable increase in security had already begun near the White House and Capitol. The unity and resolve of our country was palpable. I was not able to return to my apartment until late, and found my voicemail full. Family, friends and co-workers, wanting to talk, cry and try to comprehend the horror of that day, twenty years ago, a day that started with a beautiful blue sky.
Tim Stout resides in Mahtomedi with his wife and two sons.
— Compiled by Shannon Granholm
