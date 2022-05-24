Every 10 years following the federal census, Minnesota undergoes a redistricting process that redraws congressional and state legislative district boundaries.
The purpose of redistricting is to make sure that each legislative district contains roughly the same number of people so that persons in each district are equally represented.
In Minnesota, the state Legislature is responsible for redistricting Minnesota’s Senate and House districts. Since Minnesota’s Senate and House were unable to agree on district maps, the new maps were drawn by a five-member panel of judges.
Anoka County Commissioner Jeff Reinert said his district will change from District 6 to District 3, representing the cities of Centerville, Circle Pines, Columbus, Linwood, Lino Lakes and North East Blaine.
“My entire new district is exactly the same as it is right now except for a small addition in the very northeastern part of Blaine to pick up around 2,000 additional residents,” Reinert said. “A couple of the maps that were presented removed the Lexington/Blaine area out of my district but since that area is, and has been, part of the ‘Quad area’ for the past 70+ years, I felt it should stay in my district because it is important to keep community together.”
Wes Volkenant, Anoka County DFL chair emeritus and treasurer of the Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids Area Women League of Voters, said that redistricting can be confusing. He also said that redistricting can affect elected officials.
“By Minnesota law, a legislative person has to live the city they are representing,” Volkenant said. “They do make some allowances like this year because of the redistricting, but (they) are required to have a residence in the district they serve by the time they take office.”
He continued, “My understanding is it could affect 10-12 officeholders in the House and Senate throughout the state.”
New boundaries in the Senate
• District 38 is currently represented by Roger Chamberlain. The area that was part of District 38 is now part of Senate Districts 32, 33 and 36.
• District 42 currently is currently represented by Jason Isaacson. The area that was part of Senate District 42 is now part of Senate Districts 39, 40, 44 and 36.
• District 43 is currently represented by Chuck Wiger. The area that was part of Senate District 43 is now part of Senate Districts 44, 33 and 36.
New boundaries in the House
• District 38A is currently represented by Donald Raleigh. The area that was part of House District 38A is now part of House Districts 36A, 33A, 32B and 32A.
• District 38B is currently represented by Amy Wazlawik. The area that was part of House District 38B is now part of House Districts 36B, 36A and 33A.
• District 42A is now currently represented by Kelly Moller. The area that was part of House District 42A is now part of House Districts 40B, 40A and 39A.
• District 42B is currently represented by Jamie Becker-Finn. The area that was part of House District 42B is now part of House Districts 44A, 40B and 36B.
• District 43A is currently represented by Peter Fischer. The area that was part of House District 43A is now part of House Districts 44A, 36B and 33A.
• District 43B is currently represented by Leon Lillie. The area that was part of House District 43B is now part of House Districts 44B and 44A.
