Centennial Elementary School is one of eight schools in the state and 367 schools in the nation to be honored as a Blue Ribbon School this year.
Principal Kathy Kaiser along with other district staff were notified of the achievement Sept. 24. “I have goose bumps thinking about it,” Kaiser said. “I’m appreciative for the opportunity to shine a light on our staff over the years and our students and their parents. This award allows me to open up the door and shine a light on the hard work that is happening in this school every single day, year after year.”
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is part of the U.S Department of Education and recognizes outstanding public and nonpublic schools. In identifying several hundred outstanding schools annually, the program celebrates school excellence, turn-around stories and the closing of subgroup achievement gaps. Now in its 38th year, the program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools. Some schools have won multiple awards.
“We are working every day to close the achievement gap in our schools, and I am so proud of the staff, students, and families of Centennial Elementary for their work
to ensure all children succeed,” said Superintendent Brian Dietz. “The coveted Blue Ribbon School designation is a true celebration of reading, math and overall academic success for students.”
Kaiser said she received an email back in February, right before schools entered full-time distance learning during the pandemic, that explained the school had been nominated by its Chief State School Officer (CSSO) for the program. In order to be nominated, schools have to meet several criteria. There are two award categories: “Exemplary High Performing Schools” and “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools.” Centennial Elementary was recognized with the latter award. Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools have made the greatest advances (top 15%) in closing subgroup achievement gaps in English and mathematics over the past three to five years, measured by state assessments.
One-third of the public schools nominated by each state must serve student populations with high percentages of students from disadvantaged backgrounds. (Centennial Elementary is a Title I school.)
After being nominated, schools have to apply. “Of course, we were going to apply, how could we not? What an opportunity,” Kaiser recalled.
A team of nine staff members with a variety of positions assembled to offer a unique perspective to the rigorous application process. All in all, it took the team about three months to apply for the award.
On the application, staff had to detail the school’s overall approach/philosophy for curriculum and instruction when it comes to reading, math, science and social studies. In addition, staff had to explain the kind of academic supports in place for multiple groups of students including high achievers, children with special education plans, English language learners and more.
Kaiser said she was especially excited to detail the school’s climate and culture on the application. “That is something that we nurture constantly,” she said. “Student council, school patrol, Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) … Those are the kinds of things that build culture and a network of safety nets so nobody feels left out. Because a lot of times if a child is feeling like they are not wanting to go to school or if they are feeling unsuccessful, unnoticed or invisible, they aren’t going to be able to open their minds and do their best work.”
Acknowledgement is key. Kaiser said acknowledging students, their parents and staff is so important. In addition to the school’s inclusive culture, Kaiser said another thing that may have been a factor in the award is teamwork.
“Every learner, preschool through fifth grade, has multiple adults who are in their corner and who are either looking at academic data, or helping them make good choices, or acknowledging them for little things that they are doing,” she explained. “That’s how you don’t let kids fall through the cracks.”
In a normal year, district staff would be invited to attend the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. Unfortunately, due to restrictions on in-person gatherings to quell the spread of coronavirus infections, this year’s ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13.
Although she is disappointed, Kaiser said that will not hinder the school and district from “celebrating big-time.” Kaiser wants to make sure that the ongoing celebration includes current students, parents and staff, as well as students who have moved on to Centennial Middle School and High School and staff who have retired or moved to another school.
“This is fueling my fire. I want to get it (the award) again,” Kaiser said. “Once you get that ball rolling, why not keep it rolling?”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
