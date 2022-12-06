Minnesotans who aren’t yet Real ID ready have an extra 24 months before enforcement starts.
A standard driver’s license won’t be enough for adults in Minnesota who need to board domestic flights or enter some federal buildings starting May 7, 2025.
That’s when the newly updated nationwide enforcement date will be for the REAL ID Act of 2005. The law established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards when used as a form of ID for the following purposes:
• Accessing certain federal facilities.
• Boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.
• Entering nuclear power plants.
To do those activities, Minnesotans will need to do one of the following: get a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card; get an enhanced driver’s license or identification card; or use another form of federally approved identification.
A REAL ID driver’s license has a gold star in its top-right corner, while an enhanced ID has the words “Enhanced driver’s license” printed in red lettering in the top-right corner. An enhanced ID also has a U.S. flag next to the license holder’s photo.
An enhanced driver’s license or ID card has the same features as its REAL ID counterpart, though it also allows for re-entry to the United States at its land borders or seaports when returning from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda or the Caribbean.
Examples of other federally approved ID include the following documents:
• U.S. passport or passport card.
• Foreign government-issued passport.
• U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766).
• Permanent resident card.
• Border crossing card.
• Federally recognized tribal-issued photo ID.
• U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents.
Minnesota began offering the REAL ID and enhanced ID driver’s licenses on Oct. 1, 2018. The nationwide REAL ID enforcement deadline has been pushed back multiple times since the law was first passed. The coronavirus pandemic caused the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to change the deadline from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021. The ongoing pandemic again delayed the enforcement date to May 7, 2025, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release published Dec. 5. The previous deadline was May 2023.
“Many driver’s licensing agencies, including Minnesota offices, operated at limited capacity in 2021. During that time, DVS launched the online preverification tool at drive.mn.gov to assist customers and make office visits more efficient,” said Beckey Mechtel, public information officer for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Miken Binman, the license bureau supervisor for the city of White Bear Lake, said it’s important for people to know that the aforementioned types of federal ID can also be used instead of the REAL ID or enhanced ID driver’s licenses.
“It ultimately comes down to personal preference,” Binman said. “Some people want their standard driver's license, and they'll use a passport book or card. Other people will apply for that REAL ID; others will apply for the enhanced driver's license or ID.”
Mechtel said her department encourages Minnesotans to use online tools to help decide which type of ID is right for them. One tool is simply called “Help Me Choose.”
Like Mechtel, Binman advised those wishing to apply for or renew a driver’s license or ID card to preapply on the Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services website.
Doing so lets applicants input their information and answer the required questions before they schedule an in-person visit to a license center. They also can upload clear, high-quality images of documents proving their identity and proof of residency, though they must still bring the original, physical copies to the license center.
“Preapproval allows you to receive your license in seven to 14 business days versus the four to six weeks that everyone just walking up would have. So scanning your documents and receiving preapproval speeds up the process significantly,” Binman said.
She shared a few common mistakes she and her office staff have seen license applicants make when getting REAL IDs.
For instance, applicants must provide two types of documents showing proof of residency. There are several acceptable types of documents for that requirement; however, a financial document can only count as one of the two types.
“An applicant might bring a credit card statement and a debit card statement, but we can only accept one. That's important. You could do a utility bill and a bank statement, that would be sufficient. We just can't take two financials, and it happens pretty frequently,” Binman said.
Also, if an applicant uses an insurance document, it must be the policy or declarations page; it cannot be the billing or auto-renewal page. Documents proving an applicant’s identity and Social Security number must also be updated to account for any legal name changes that person might have had.
