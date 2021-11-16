Gov. Tim Walz has announced three new COVID-19 rapid testing opportunities and a new saliva polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing site to expand Minnesota’s network of community testing sites across the state.
The state has began offering rapid tests at an existing community saliva testing location in Lino Lakes in the former YMCA building. Rapid testing options are also now available in Minneapolis, Albert Lea and Marshall.
“An expansive, accessible, and free community testing network is critical to making sure Minnesota families can get tested for COVID-19,” said Gov. Walz. “Testing provides clarity and peace of mind for parents, workers, and anybody heading out their front door. By expanding our community testing network, we’re making it easier for more Minnesotans to get the COVID-19 tests they need. Make an appointment at one of our free sites today.”
“Our community testing network helps Minnesotans find COVID-19 testing in their neck of the woods,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “With more activities heading inside as the weather cools down, it’s important that Minnesotans get tested if they’re feeling ill. By expanding our testing network, we’re connecting more Minnesotans to testing options near them.”
Since October, the state has launches rapid testing at community testing sites in Stillwater, Crookston, Hutchinson, Moorhead, Saint Paul, Brooklyn Park, Duluth, Inver Grove Heights, Wadena and Hibbing. The state’s community testing sites have administered more than 27,000 rapid tests in the last three weeks.
Since this summer, the state has opened new saliva PCR testing in Bloomington, Lino Lakes, Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Morris and Bemidji and expanded testing capacity in Duluth, Mankato, St. Cloud, Moorhead and Winona. Health officials are constantly assessing testing demand and will continue to expand the state’s community testing network to ensure every Minnesotan has access to free testing to keep their families and communities safe.
In addition to the new state rapid testing options, the state is also partnering with local public health (LPH) agencies around the state. Sixteen local public health agencies are deploying rapid tests provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, some of which will be used at community testing clinics, while others will be used for targeted testing efforts. Participating agencies will announce their testing plans and appointments processes, which can be found at https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/index.jsp
Rapid testing at state sites is recommended for symptomatic Minnesotans and is open to Minnesotans with or without insurance. Testing is free at all the state’s community testing sites. Participants who have health insurance will be asked for their insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference, ensuring testing remains open to all at no cost.
While walk-ins are welcome, people seeking testing at state sites can schedule a test as well at mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp. Rapid test results will be available within approximately 1-3 hours.
Contributed by the Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
