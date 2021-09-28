The readers of the Quad Community Press have spoken. The winner of the 2021 Readers’ Choice Best of the Press contest for the best website category is Press Publications.
A finalist for best website is the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce (QACC), an organization representing the Quad area that supports and promotes local business communities and the overall prosperity of four cities — Centerville, Circle Pines, Lexington and Lino Lakes.
Press Publications provides local news for eight different areas across the north metro. The company celebrated its 125th anniversary in April 2021 and continues to provide hyperlocal, trustworthy news for its community. As technology has advanced over the years and consumers visit online sites for news, Press Publications has had to adapt. Alongside providing local papers for the surrounding communities, Press Publications’ website has reached well over a million visitors every year.
The website features direct links to each of its eight sections and has several resources for community members to access. Tabs at the top of the site allow users to read news, sports and opinion columns and also provide access to obituaries, photo galleries, police reports, public notices and letters to the editor. The website also includes a calendar highlighting different events around the community and surrounding communities.
The QACC website, managed by Executive Director Dorothy Radermacher, features many different resources for local businesses and residents to access. Community members can click on the events tab and access the community calendar to find out what events are taking place in their area. Sign-up information, if required, can be found under the events tab as well.
There are tabs for supporting local businesses and nonprofit organizations within the Quad area, along with a tab for employment opportunities that community members and businesses can use for job searches and job postings. The website also includes tabs for both the faith and spiritual community and the local schools, rounding out the wide range of organizations with which the QACC works.
“It’s very humbling and rewarding to see all of the effort that I put into this to support each of the four cities as one community and to be able to be a resource and provide low-cost options for small businesses,” Radermacher said.
The QACC worked in partnership with other local organizations to help facilitate community festivals in the month of August, which more than doubled the activity on its website. As local communities enter a new season, Radermacher hopes that the QACC can build off its summer momentum and use it throughout the rest of the year.
“I’m excited to continue to create awareness that there is a chamber in these four communities,” Radermacher said. “I’m very proud to be including all sectors and building relationships.”
Caden Christiansen is a contributing writer for Press Publications. He can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
