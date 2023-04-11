The Quad Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to fund a scholarship for years to come in memory of Larry Giles Jr., also known as Chef Hot Hands.
Jiles was one of two people killed in a shooting on Dale Street in St. Paul Feb. 25.
The well-loved businessman and community personality operated his restaurant and catering business, Chef Hot Hands, in downtown Centerville. He was born in St. Paul, raised in Hugo and graduated from White Bear Schools in 2006. He was a familiar face at community events such as Good Neighbor Days, and was often willing to go the extra mile to give back to the community.
“It felt important to try to make something positive to come out of this heartbreak,” explained Michelle Koch, chamber marketing and social media director. “Larry was a special person to a lot of people, and I think many people feel that same desire.”
The Chamber wants to honor Jiles’ spirit by helping aspiring youth from Centennial High School or White Bear Lake Area High School with a scholarship to help them pursue their dreams. The scholarship is meant for students of color or students who are interested in culinary arts.
The hope is to give out $1,000 this year, and for many years to come. “We are hoping to fund the scholarship for years to come from a big push this year while it is top of mind,” Koch said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
The chamber has established the Jiles Scholarship Fund at F&M Bank in Lino Lakes. To donate, drop off or send checks to F&M Bank, located at 7641 Lake Drive, Lino Lakes, MN 55014.

