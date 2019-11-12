It all began last year, when leaders from Cub Scout Pack 432 and Scouts BSA Troop 136 decided to bring STEM into the local community. This year, over 230 students and parents descended upon Centerville Elementary for the 2nd annual STEM night Monday, Nov. 4.
The evening began with a large-group “Magic of Science” presentation by the 3M Visiting Wizards. The Wizards are a volunteer group that brings STEM programs into schools to help teach kids how science can be fun and impact their everyday lives.
Following the Wizards tricks, the kids were released to 16 different stations where they could learn about a variety of STEM topics including: properties of surface tension, dry ice soap bubbles, hydrophobic sand and colorful foaming reactions. Students experimented with a magic bag that wouldn’t leak and watched Skittles shed their colors in a beautiful array. The kids then raced and coded small robots (DashBots) and watched the U of M Robotics team show off their giant custom robot.
For the budding architect, a stations featured a 3D printer, architectural floor plans, 3D floor plate and a Snapology booth showing kids how to master the design process. Radio buffs had a chance to send digital images and morse code messages over the radio. There was something for everybody.
"This event is our way of sharing scouting with the community through STEM. Scouting is more than just camping and knots. Scouting has included Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math long before the term STEM was coined." said Brian Peterson, Scoutmaster of Troop 136 and Committee Chair of Pack 432. "Several Scouts in the troop organized and hosted some of the activity stations shared at the event. It is a great learning experience and personal growth opportunity for them to engage with the community and present the topics."
The event would not have been possible without volunteers from Cub Scout Pack 432 and Scouts BSA Troop 136, community sponsors, especially the Centerville Lions Club and Lino Lakes American Legion Post 566.
Submitted by Lonni Olson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.