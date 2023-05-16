Q & A session with junior Council Member Rowan Shaw

Rowan Shaw, a junior at Centennial High School, serves as a junior member of the Centerville City Council. Press Publications caught up with him as he shares a few personal tidbits and thoughts so that the community can get to know him better.
Q: What have your classmates said to you, when they found out you help run the city?
A: They're usually surprised at first that I chose to take on that responsibility and they ask what made me choose to. I told them because I thought it would be an interesting thing to do. They're very curious about what I do and ask me what changes I plan to make, to which I explain that I am non-voting, so cannot directly make changes. But I add my input to matters brought to the council, and they take my perspective into account when making decisions.
Q: What attracted you to being interested in local government?
A: The U. S. federal government is something I have always found interesting and kept up with, newswise. But I realized that I haven't really kept up with any smaller state or local government, or paid much attention to it in the past. I saw this position as a great opportunity to educate myself on the inner workings of small local government and fill this gap in my governmental knowledge that I realized I had.
Q: What are your duties as a junior council member?
A: My duty as a junior council member is to attend City Council meetings twice a month and give my input and perspective on the various matters the council discusses, so as to diversify the points of view immediately available to them. I read the same agenda packet that is sent out to all of the council members prior to each meeting, and familiarize myself with what we will be discussing so that I can come to each meeting prepared and ready to give my opinion.
Q: What do you like best about being a junior council member?
A: I like that I get to sit at the dais with everyone else and really be a part of the council. Even though I don't have the power to vote on anything, I still feel like the council acknowledges me and gives me a voice.
Q: Tell us what types of discussion you like best (for example: budget, new developments around town, water and sewer issues, road construction . . .) when you are at a City Council meeting?
A: I enjoy things that have to do with budget/taxes because I find our city's economics interesting. I like hearing about how taxes have changed over the years and learning why these changes may have occurred.
Q: Do you think the city population should grow a lot more, or would you like to see Centerville remain a more quiet, less-dense community?
A: I personally enjoy the city as a small, less-dense and more quiet community. That is one of the things I've appreciated about Centerville over the years: that it's a quiet, comfortable place. It's peaceful, and overall just a nice place to be. However, growth could be a good thing for our city as well, and bring it more attention.
Q: What does the city need to do to be a better city?
A: We could always use more public input, as the council acts as an extension of the public and makes decisions on their behalf. I think that engaging our citizens in our local government and encouraging them to participate in city events, such as attending City Council meetings, is something that there is always room to improve on.
Q: How do you think being a junior council member will help you in your future?
A: I think that being a junior council member will help my future by giving me a better understanding of government, especially on a local level, so that I may have a better understanding of how my government works and what I can do to become involved in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.