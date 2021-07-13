Pushing for return of Blue Heron Days

Lino Lakes Blue Heron Days is looking to make its return in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Lino Lakes was forced to shut down its parks and recreation programming in 2020, which resulted in a loss of resources that the city usually uses to support the event. Because of a lack of staff in 2021, the city had planned to cancel the entire event for a second straight year. But City Council members, the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce, and other community groups are stepping up, so Blue Heron Days may be held in 2021 — later this month — after all.
“I really didn’t want to lose that for our community,” said Lino Lakes City Council Member and parade Committee Chair Dale Stoesz. “If you lose it for two years in a row, it would be harder to come back in the third year.”
Earlier this year, Stoesz gained approval from Anoka County to shut down Lake Drive for the parade, but a city permit for the event was still pending as of press deadline last week. Stoesz said he has received a verbal commitment from the city that the permit will be approved, but the
council was scheduled to take action on the item at its July 12 meeting, after press deadline.
“As long as our permits provide all of the information and the things that they need, we see no reason why the council should not approve them,” said Dorothy Radermacher, executive director of the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce.
Pending approval, the parade is scheduled to commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Stoesz has also partnered with the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce and Centennial Community Education. Those organizations hope to host a car show with food trucks and other events at Blue Heron Elementary on Thursday, Aug. 19.
As some local businesses continue to struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some concern that there will not be enough participants to hold a successful parade; however, Stoesz is working to contact those who may be interested.
“I’m hoping to have 60 participants in the parade, and in order for the city to really get committed, I’m looking for at least 30 participants,” Stoesz explained.
An application to participate in the parade can can be found on the Blue Heron Days website at linolakes.us/blueherondays. Marketing for the event will be paid for by the Twin Cities Gateway Fund. The city of Lino Lakes is using money that had been set aside for the 2020 Blue Heron Days event to contribute to costs in 2021. The parade is also funded by parade fees, taxes and other city revenue streams.
“We are trying to make the parade as economical and popular as possible,” Stoesz said.
Masks or social distancing will not be required at the 2021 parade. This year’s grand marshal will be local front-line workers.
“I’m looking forward to getting a group together to celebrate all the people that couldn’t come out to a parade last year, or who were stuck inside, or who were interacting with customers directly,” said Stoesz.
Leaders of the parade are hopeful the 2021 event will be held and be successful.
“We just want to get people outdoors and improve their mental health, and bring that sense of community back,” said Radermacher.
The Quad Area Chamber of Commerce is also trying to draw financial support from community members for other city festivals in the Quad area, such as Centerville’s Fete des Lacs and Lexington’s Fall Festival. Financial donations for these events can be made through the Quad Area Chamber website at quadareachamber.org.
“Let’s get out, let’s see people, let’s get together, and let’s celebrate our freedom,” said Stoesz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.