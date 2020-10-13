Scott Wahoski has been growing pumpkins for three decades and counting. What originally started out as a traditional-size pumpkin has now grown into 140 pounds.
Scott and his wife, Lynn Wahoski, former White Bear Lake residents, now live in Lino Lakes, right near the Hugo border. Scott says he first got the “garden bug” growing up, when his father had a garden in Roseville.
Shortly after his oldest daughter, Heather, was born, Scott decided to start growing pumpkins. “I thought it would be fun to have her watch a pumpkin grow that she could then use at Halloween,” he recalled.
Not only did their second daughter, Holly, get to enjoy the pumpkins over the years, but so did their neighbors and friends and — now — their grandchildren. Recently joining their 9-year-old grandson Landon are two granddaughters, identical girl twins Madeline and Emma, who will also surely enjoy the pumpkins. Scott said, “We are carrying on a family tradition.”
Scott said he learned everything he knows about pumpkin growing by watching YouTube videos and reading articles online. Every year
he grows two or three large pumpkins and a bunch of small pumpkins for decorations.
Prior to 2020, his all-time record was 110 pounds. That was back in the late ’80s. This year, he surpassed that with a pumpkin weighing in at 140 pounds. Since it was so big this year, Scott had to have his son-in-law help him roll the pumpkin into a wheelbarrow so the pumpkin could be wheeled to their front yard for display.
Scott knows he by no means grows the largest pumpkins, as he is not one of those pumpkin growers who spend time in the garden every day.
“I just do it for fun,” he said. “It’s a great excuse to get outside and get fresh air. I love watching them grow.”
Scott said some years are better than other years when it comes to his garden. “Last year I had a woodchuck get in my garden and eat my pumpkins. I wasn’t really happy with him.”
Scott also grows other plants in his garden, including tomatoes, onions, strawberries and cucumbers.
When Scott is not out in the garden tending to his pumpkins or spending time with his grandchildren, he works as a CNC (computer numerical control) machinist at Kurt Manufacturing in Minneapolis.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.