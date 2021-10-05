Five speakers were able to voice their opinions on a variety of topics to the school board before the public forum was closed after the allotted 15 minutes were up.
Topics included the district’s proposed strategic planning process, masks in schools, equal opportunity for all students and the school board’s authority.
First up to speak at the Sept. 27 meeting was Cori Duffy. She thanked the board for not “wasting tax dollars” with Equity Alliance Minnesota and putting the hiring of the equity coordinator position on hold. She then asked the board to vote against the strategic plan update.
“The 2016 Strategic Plan had a goal to analyze the achievement gaps and provide accessibility at all levels. Was it successful? I don’t believe so,” Duffy said. “Since undertaking equity work, academic excellence has waned at Centennial. Test results are down, graduation rates are declining and disciplinary actions are trending upwards … Despite good intentions, equity seems to be dragging our students down, not lifting them up and helping them excel. Is this how the achievement gap will be closed? By bringing all achievement down?”
Duffy said by the district participating in the achievement and integration (A&I) program, the district would be “essentially replacing what Equity Alliance was trying to do.”
She said, “Did you not hear parents earlier this year? They do not want programs that create division within our schools based on race or any other category. The truth is, most of us want high rigor and academic excellence for all kids in all subjects based on a curriculum, which is accurate and true.”
While Duffy was speaking, a couple of times audience members started cheering and clapping. Once Duffy’s time was up at the podium, School Board Chair Suzy Guthmuller reminded attendees that there shouldn’t be any clapping during public forum. “That’s not what we are here for. I know that you want to show support for your colleagues, but that is not what we are doing in this public meeting tonight. So please refrain from shouting and clapping.”
Toni Schmidt used her three minutes at the podium to talk about COVID-19 mandates. “Before COVID, did you ever wonder about the person’s medical status at the grocery store? Did you ever wonder if the person serving your food was HIV-positive? If the answer is no, then what are we doing here?” she asked.
“We as parents do not co-parent with the school and we do not co-parent with the government. No one has the right to tell anyone what they should and should not put on their bodies. What happened to my body, my choice, or is that only okay when it pertains to certain narratives?”
Schmidt added that for 10 years she has run in-home child care and she has left the decision to mask children up to parents. “Why did I give them that option? Because it is not my place to choose,” she said. “Throughout the entire process, not a single person in my care became ill. Children get sick, we all get sick. That is how we build our immune system.”
Lori Gosselin also shared her opinion on masks. Gosselin is a mother of two children in the district and a frontline health care worker at a hospital.
“I was against the Back to School Plan in September of 2020. I still strongly believe that our children should have been in school all year, full time last year. There is a lot of blame I could place on our government, members in this room, school officials, but I won’t,” she said. “The reason why I won’t is because when push came to shove, I allowed it to happen. I allowed bureaucrats to place the burden of a pandemic on my kids. And to be honest, I will never forgive myself for it … Only time will tell the lasting damage last year caused.”
Gosselin added that she contracted COVID last November at work, regardless of all the personal protective equipment (PPE) she was required to wear. She explained that she became very ill very quickly due to an autoimmune disorder, but that neither her husband or children were affected. Gosselin was unable to finish her comments, as her allotted three minutes were up.
Leslie Larson shared her thoughts on the district considering a joint powers agreement with Equity Alliance last spring. “Thankfully, we the people showed up, spoke up and stopped the movement forward with an expensive investment with an outside source into the lives of our children … You, the school board, were so eager to jump in, to vote yes. Before learning the truth, you were ready to spend school funding that we do not have, our money, without our consent to do it,” she said. “Your eagerness to act on such a large scale is concerning and makes us parents wonder what will come next. We now know that we must be diligent and observant of your sneaky actions to protect our kids.”
She then shared an experience her ninth-grade daughter recently had with a teacher. “Centennial is better than this inaccurate and divisive teaching,” she explained. She questioned why some news channels could be streamed using school Chromebooks, while others could not. Larson was not able to finish her comments, as her time was up.
Last up to the podium was Kristin Thompson, who wanted to talk about equal opportunity for all students. “I’m speaking on behalf of families whose children are exempt from wearing face coverings, parents being told that their kid on an IEP (individualized education plan) with a face covering exemption will be segregated from their peers and staff,” she said. “Children with social emotional goals on their IEP, which is a legal document, how are you going to work on social interaction if the child is segregated by himself? It is not happening in the district where I work, so why is it happening at this one? This forces parents to find alternative education for their children.”
She questioned why the school board required that an additional form be filled out and signed off by a doctor. “I’m here to tell you that you don’t have the authority to make families fill out additional paperwork to prove to you that their child has a medical exemption or any other accommodation due to their medical, development or history. The medical letter suffices …”
Larson’s comments were cut short after the three minutes elapsed, and the public forum was closed.
