CENTERVILLE — A proposal from a business code-named “Project Banjo” will move on to the City Council later this month with a lengthy list of conditions and “what ifs.”
Project Banjo has submitted zoning applications for a 141,000-square-foot fulfillment center on the 40 acres of land (Rehbein property) between 20th and 21st avenues and north of Fairview Street. The facility would include a large covered loading area for delivery vans and could employ approximately 600 people.
The business has asked the city to sign a nondisclosure agreement to protect its identity and “trade secrets” from competitors.
The Planning Commission recently considered a site plan review, preliminary plat and conditional use permit (CUP) for a planned unit development as well as a few other CUPs related to the project. The applicants are RJ Ryan Companies and current owner R & R Leasing Inc.
“You decided to consider project as a PUD,” said City Planner Phil Carlson. “There are enough issues, and it is complex enough, that city code does allow you to consider it a PUD. That way, the city city can negotiate with the applicant and come up with final conditions of a CUP and, ultimately, a contract.”
He added that three items themselves trigger CUPs, including the presence of a truck terminal, outside storage (of truck trailers) and the height of the building (44 feet, where up to 35 feet is allowed). Carlson said three key issues are screening, noise impacts and traffic.
“The screening is probably adequate, but the issue that leads into is noise. Trucks themselves will deliver products overnight so they are ready to be taken out in the vans in the morning. That could impact residential areas (nearby),” Carlson said. One way to possibly impact that would be to install a 10-foot wall in front of the truck docks to try to interrupt that noise closest to a residential area. Noise mitigation could also be considered for the canopy area of the site.
Some traffic improvements will also likely be needed with the project. The developer has already committed to paying for the construction of a left turn lane on southbound 20th Avenue to allow safer access and flow to Fairview Street.
Carlson said the business model is designed around having vans come and go from the site during non-peak hours, but that would need to be specified as one of the conditions of approval so it can’t change in the future.
A median on 21st Avenue near Main Street may also be necessary at some point in the future, but that would likely require a partnership between the city of Centerville and Lino Lakes.
“All of these things we think are doable, but nevertheless we wanted to express them in conditions to approval,” Carlson said.
There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to necessary road improvements, as the city of Centerville and Anoka County still need to perform a corridor study for the area. City Engineer Mark Statz said that study will realistically take a year to complete, perhaps six months if they get lucky. The developer doesn’t want to wait that long to close on the deal.
One thing that could be problematic is if the corridor study recommends that Fairview Street be realigned to join Center Street. A representative of Ryan Companies mentioned their user has included the minimum threshold of parking stalls for the site plan to work. If any of those spaces have to be eliminated, he noted, it will no longer be a viable site.
Future trail extension and pedestrian access could also be incorporated to make a connection to the regional trail on Main Street, but that all depends on the results of the corridor study.
As a part of the development agreement, Statz explained that several things have been negotiated, including that the developer will pay for the costs to install a section of water main and to construct the required turn lane at 20th Avenue and Fairview Street. The developer has also agreed to pay park dedication fees for a future trail connection as well as for trees that are required per city code but could not fit within the plans. The developer will also contribute funds for the required additional study and implementation of traffic improvements within the corridor.
“This is a clean use. It’s distribution, so there is no manufacturing, no outside storage of products. It’s a Class A industrial type of facility …” said Dean Mueller, of Ryan Companies. “I think we have really done a nice job collaborating and finding a win-win for some of these contributions to try to solve some of the issues.”
Three people spoke during the public hearing May 3. Kevin Amundsen wanted to make sure there was enough pondage on site so that the runoff from the site would not go into the creek behind his home. He said he wanted to see a 20-foot-wall rather than 10 feet, due to the height of semitrucks, and he also wanted to know what was being done about all of the exhaust coming from not only the trucks and vans, but from employees warming up their cars in the winter.
Mueller explained that this site will be electric vehicle-ready, meaning that conduit and wiring will be installed during construction to allow for electric vehicles in the future. He added that his client is “extremely environmentally conscious” and has a non-idling policy on site.
Mary Kloc said she was very concerned about carbon emissions. She was also concerned about noise levels, as she works from home and often has to record, which will be hard to do if a lot of noise is generated from the business.
Sean Kloc, Mary’s husband, said he was concerned about potential traffic impacts and vans cutting through residential areas to bypass Main Street. In addition, he was not sure how the business would ever be able to find 600 workers.
“I look around, and there are ‘help wanted’ signs everywhere. There is no shortage of jobs right now, the shortage is workers,” he said. “I checked a couple of job posting sites for what the wages were for large warehouse workers, and it’s $16 an hour. I also checked home prices in Centerville, and homes are going for $450,000 and that’s the median … You can’t afford a new home in Centerville on $16 an hour. It just isn’t possible, so who are these jobs for?”
The Planning Commission ultimately made some changes to the list of conditions and recommended that the City Council approve all of the action items at its May 25 meeting. Statz explained that the council will likely also consider a final plat and developer’s agreement at that meeting as well.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm
