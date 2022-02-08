Press Publications wins 4 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards

Press Publications received 4 awards in the 2021 Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) Better Newspaper Contest.
More than 3,200 entries from 120 publications throughout Minnesota were judged.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm took home two awards. She received a first-place award in the human-interest category for the story, “Kourageous Karter: The boy who lived,” which was published in The Citizen, among other Press Publications’ newspapers.
Judges commented, “Riveting reading that demanded you continue to the jump page. A very emotional subject. And the photos really worked well.”
Granholm also earned second place in the social issues category with her story, “Community continues to remember fallen classmate,” which ran in The Quad Community Press, among other Press Publications newspapers.
Judges commented, “Whenever a personal story is shared, it’s memorable. This article brings to light the tragedy of suicide and how this young man’s death impacted the community. Strong writing brings this important issue to the forefront.”
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson received a second-place award in the human-interest category for her story, “California dreaming: Local man bikes the Pacific coast” that ran in the Shoreview Press, among other Press Publications newspapers.
Judges commented, “You really get a sense for what riding solo is all about. Rich, textured narrative.”
Press photographer Paul Dols earned first place in the feature photo category with his photo of “Roaring 20’s tumblers,” which featured members of the Bald Eagle Waterski Show. It ran in the Quad Community Press.
Judges commented, “Nice body positioning in this capture, the trails of water add some action and movement to the image.”
