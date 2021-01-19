Press Publications seeks Valentine’s Day stories

Press Publications is seeking some unique love stories to feature for Valentine’s Day. Do you know a couple that has been married for 50 years? A couple that met in a unique way? A couple that recently became engaged? Please email your ideas to quadnews@presspubs.com or leave a voicemail at 651-407-1227.
Press Publications is also asking couples to email a photo of themselves along with information about who they are, how long they have been together, how they met and what they plan to do on Valentine’s Day.
