Press Publications announces 2nd annual ice-out contest

Have you taken a peek at the ice lately? While everything is probably pretty solid now, Press Publications is encouraging you to submit your prediction for when the ice will be off your local lake.
On our website, between now and March 4, folks in the Quad area can submit their predictions for Centerville Lake and those in White Bear can submit their predictions for White Bear Lake.
Gift cards from local businesses will be awarded to the participant who submits the closest date to when the ice officially goes out.
The ice-out tradition began in 1929 with White Bear Lake barber Benny Schmalzbauer, who diligently kept track of the ice. When Schmalzbauer retired from record-keeping, he passed on his knowledge to his neighbor, Jan Holtz Kraemer. Today, Holtzkraemer is the one making the calls to the Department of Natural Resources and the White Bear Lake Conservation District informing them the ice is out.
Holtzkraemer recalls her family holding their own ice-out contests. Each member would put in a dollar with high hopes that their predictions would prevail.
“I love tradition,” said Holtzkraemer about her many ice-out contests over the years.
After several decades of tracking the ice, Holtzkraemer has a solid understanding of how the ice behaves. Since 1929, Schmalzbauer and Holtzkraemer have maintained a graph that tracks the ice-out date for every year.
So far, the earliest date was March 16 in 2016 and the latest was May 4 in 2018.
“It’s pretty odd that the earliest date and the latest date happened within just two years,” said Holtzkraemer.
The ice can be deceiving, she explains. It can appear the ice is going out one day but then it remains on the water for several days. Other years, a combination of wind and rain has taken out large patches of ice all in one storm.
For those of us who haven’t been keeping track of the ice for our whole lives, guessing the right date can be a pleasant surprise, as it was for Sue Peacock of White Bear Lake, who won last year’s competition.
“I had just passed the lake last year and was thinking about the Press competition and thought, ‘Gosh, how long could it be?’ And I picked the end of March — March 29 — because that’s my son’s birthday,” said Peacock.
Her son’s birthday was her lucky date last year.
As for the Quad winner, Scott Messer guessed March 27, which was the closest date to the official ice-out date for Centerville Lake. Ice-out was officially March 24.
Because ice out dates regularly range from mid-March to early May, this year’s dates are anyone’s guess. According to the contest’s organizer at Press, Patty Steele, it’s all about having something fun for the public to look forward to.
Peacock agreed. “It made a rather dark wintertime more fun,” she said.
If you’re hoping to be this year’s winner, you may want to take a closer look at the lake the next time you walk or ride by.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.