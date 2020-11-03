Prepping for college in the age of COVID

If there’s one word besides “pandemic” that defines 2020, it’s “uncertainty.”
Though the COVID-19 storm is still brewing, life marches forward, including school and a student’s journey to college. Last year’s high-school seniors finished their school year in a very different time due to the COVID pandemic, and the 2020/2021 seniors likely will be no different. But as colleges are shifting plans and expectations to weather the storm, students and their families can, too.
Angela Law and Heather Trettel, both student counselors at Centennial High School, said seniors are coming in and still asking the general questions — how to apply, where they should apply, what major they should consider. “There’s no frame of reference,” explained Trettel, “they don’t understand yet. It’s going to be different. But it’ll be their experience. It’ll be super different than when you and I went to college.”
Law advised seniors to embrace the changes but also know that some things remain stable. “Things are changing every day, but there are constancies, too,” she said. “You can still apply online. You still have to look at admission requirements. A lot of schools are test-optional now and doing a holistic approach.”
Both counselors stress that students should take advantage of the virtual college visits; the college representative that visits the school; and Naviance.com, a web-based college and career readiness portfolio. Centennial also has a full-time career center specialist — Leslye Erzberger — who is there to help students every step of the way. They stress to remember deadlines. And, by all means, students should fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, form.
Lino Lakes resident and Centennial mom Julie Lindgren Frank knows this three times over. Her triplets are all in their senior year. Together, family members are learning to navigate the college application process during a pandemic, and to finish a hybrid-learning senior year.
“We’re trying our best, considering the state of life and three completely different lives,” she said. “All plans went out the window right at the time we were going to get serious in our (college) search. That unfortunately resulted in a few visits (sports-related) to no visits due to restrictions.”
Like a lot of families, she said they have been trying to embrace the virtual tours, but they’ve been tricky. “It’s been difficult to impossible to spark interest in virtual tours,” she said. “Best we’ve done with visits, outside of sports, is driving through some empty campuses to try and get a feel for the atmosphere,” said Frank.
Trettel agreed that virtual tours can be challenging. She said Naviance is trying to help with this, and colleges are coming up with their own ideas.
“I had a student who went down to see a school in Iowa,” Trettel said. “She had a tour app on her phone and was able to take her own tour.
“There’s nothing like being on the campus, and I would still tell kids, don’t commit as a student until you walk the campus, see what the community is like. Those things are super important. Even though it’s during COVID, they still have to live there.”
And how about the big question in a time of uncertainty — money?
“Stay the course,” stresses David Purdy, founder and CEO of Wealth Management Midwest in Forest Lake. “This is called a ‘K shape’ recovery, as opposed to a ‘V’. Part of the ‘K’ is going down — industries such as food, restaurant, airlines — but you do have an upside,” he said.
“Bike sales are up 81%. RV sales are up. Boats and motors, those sales are off the charts.” Not all industries are suffering, he said, but stressed that if a family had an income change because of COVID or something else, they should inform the school when researching financial aid options.
Purdy’s philosophy is to look at all the options with what works for your family at any given time. “If you’re needing the money within 36-46 months, don’t run the risk of putting it into the market,” he said. “Rather, perhaps open a 529 (college savings plan) while your child is still young, perhaps 9 or 10.”
Even if parents are behind the eight ball in timing, Purdy said not to panic: there are options out there and experts to help you along the way. “If you can do it, saving something for education makes a lot of sense,” he explained. “I don’t think that (idea) should be abandoned.”
However, he and the Centennial counselors agree that families should do their due diligence and research financial aid options that are a good fit for their particular circumstances. Helping your student keep their eye on the big picture and stay organized, even during a pandemic, will lend support.
“We will continue the process,” said Frank, “and hopefully by decision time, pray there’s more certainty and clarity about the future.”
