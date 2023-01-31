With bitter cold and strong winds expected to sweep through Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota in the coming days, Xcel Energy has provided a few tips to save money, stay safe, report outages and stay informed when severe weather strikes. Losing power can be a major inconvenience, but there are steps you can take to plan and prepare for weather that may cause outages.
While natural gas continues to be the most affordable way to heat a home, with prices higher than usual, it’s a good time to consider ways to conserve energy as temperatures drop.
Here are ways customers can save energy and money this winter:
Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.
Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.
During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.
Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.
Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.
1. Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.
2. Build a home emergency kit. Assemble an easily accessible kit that can be used in the event of a power outage. Useful items may include:
Battery-powered radio or television
A phone that does not require electricity
Bottled water and nonperishable food
Extension cords (for partial outages)
Manufacturer’s instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors)
3. Meter safety. Keep your natural gas meter clear by gently removing snow or ice from around and on the meter, associated piping and the roofline above. Icy build-up can dangerously interfere with the flow of natural gas to and from your meter, and accumulated snow can prevent the meter from operating properly by stopping the flow of natural gas. A snow-covered meter could also lead to a loss of service and freezing of inside pipes as a result of lost heat. Customers should also clear a path to their gas meter to allow quick access in case of an emergency.
4. Heating safety. If using a space heater, take care to ensure safety. When using a space heater, make sure the heater has the label showing it is listed by a recognized testing laboratory, and read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels. Additionally, inspect heaters for cracked or broken plugs and connections; don’t use it if they are frayed, worn or damaged. Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn it off when leaving a room and don’t go to sleep with a space heater on.
5. Food safety. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food safety is directly related to the temperature of the food. To maintain refrigerator and freezer temperatures, keep doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer will stay at freezing temperatures for approximately two days and a half-full freezer approximately one day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.