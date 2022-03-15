For the first time since 2014, members of the Power of Centennial (POC) have decided to move up the organization’s spring meeting in hopes that it will not only attract more grant applications, but also be more convenient for teachers.
POC, a subcommittee of the Centennial Area Education Foundation (CAEF), meets twice each year to determine where it would like its dollars to go within the community. Members meet in the fall and spring; each member commits to giving $50 at each meeting. All dollars raised are given as grants to support education in the Centennial area. POC members vote to decide which grant requests to fulfill.
Historically, the group has met in November and May, but the group will meet in March this year. “We decided to move the spring meeting forward so teachers would still have the opportunity to use any funds awarded in the classroom for that current semester,” POC Co-Chair Talia Averbeck explained.
The group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Centennial Library. POC only had one grant request to consider at its fall meeting, but this time around it will consider six applications totaling $4,700. Averbeck said that the POC will likely be able to fund over $2,000 in grants, but that number will likely rise as donations from members continue to trickle in until March 17, after press time.
POC Co-Chair Lucretia Bentrup explained that POC grant requests are typically smaller than some of the requests CAEF receives in its other grant cycle. “They (may be) smaller grants, but they still support students in the district,” she said. Averbeck added, “That community funding piece is what makes it unique; that it's run by the community, it's not necessarily funds distributed by the district or another organization. It’s available for supplemental programming for expenses and educational programming that aren’t provided by the district.”
Averbeck added that often some of the teachers who request POC grants are paying for things out of their own pockets. “I think it's important to bring awareness to what the district is actually able to do and what the teachers want to do above and beyond what's provided,” she said.
Since POC’s creation in 2014, it has awarded $23,583 in funding (not including this spring cycle). One reason POC is so important is because it keeps community members engaged, Averbeck explained. “We have members that don't have children in the district, and so it's a way to engage the community and help build support around the school district and the things that people need. It brings awareness to the types of activities that are not provided funding,” she said.
Currently, POC has 31 active members, but more are welcome. In order to become a member, you must fill out an application online and commit to contributing $50 twice a year. Those who are curious about the group but not quite ready to commit are encouraged to attend the spring meeting to see what it is all about.
“The thing that we have been working on in between these two meetings is helping bring awareness that the group exists,” Averbeck explained. “So even if somebody is unsure if it's something that they want to join or make a commitment to two meetings a year, they are welcome to come and just see and hear what a meeting is like. It's open to anybody in the community that that wants to have their voice heard.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
Power of Centennial grants
11/6/2014 Love and Logic Parent Skills Course
5/1/2015 Future Problem Solvers Stress is a Mess
11/10/2015 Noah’s Ark Scholarship fund
11/10/2015 Odessey
11/10/2015 ALICE program for Cent Elem
5/24/2016 LEAP
5/24/2016 TEEN Force
11/14/2016 Creative Seating
11/14/2016 Creativity Festival
5/1/2017 Operation No Limits
5/1/2017 PowerPack
11/17/2017 Summer Fun Enrichment
11/17/2017 Senior Service Day
5/18/2018 Science Assembly RLE
5/18/2018 Gift cards for teachers
5/18/2018 Literacy Bags
5/18/2018 Support for Internationals
5/18/2018 Color Run scholarships (Kelly Thurmes)
10/30/2018 Special Ed Family Fun Day (Kathy Zwonitzer)
10/30/2018 Seating (Katie Guthmueller)
10/30/2018 STEM (Kathy Kaiser)
10/30/2018 Media Center Science Supplies (Schnapf)
5/14/2019 Avid training, CMS
5/14/2019 ECFE Professional Development
5/14/2019 Noah’s Ark
5/14/2019 Be the Nice kid at RLE
11/14/2019 Student Leadership Council
11/14/2019 Science Kits
11/14/2019 Book Boats
5/13/2020 Fund-A-Family
5/13/2020 PowerPack
5/13/2020 Breakout EDU Classroom Bundle for Physics
5/13/2020 Scholastic Magazine Subscription GLE 1st Grade
11/10/2020 RLE DCD Sped Program Platform Wheelchair Swing
11/10/2020 Centennial Special Education staff training
6/8/2021 Centennial ECFE Parent Education Speaker Series
6/8/2021 Centennial Elementary Staff Book Study “Lost at School”
6/8/2021 ISD12 Community Ed Drivers Ed Scholarships
6/8/2021CHS Preprinted graph whiteboards
11/16/2021 Social justice/equity books at GLE
