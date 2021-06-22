The Power of Centennial (POC) has agreed to fully fund two causes and partially fund two more.
POC, a subcommittee of the Centennial Area Education Foundation (CAEF), meets twice each year to determine where it would like its dollars to go within the community. Members meet in the fall and spring and commit to giving $50 at each meeting. All dollars raised are given as grants to support education in the Centennial area.
“The Power of Centennial is unique, because we are made up of community members that are committed to donating twice a year,” explained POC Co-Chair Talia Averbeck. “The results are immediate and the impact to the district is varied. We are able to fund grants that may not be considered by other organizations.”
POC Co-Chair Lucretia Bentrup noted, “I appreciate that the grants are in support of different age groups in the district, from early childhood to high school students.”
The group currently has around 26 active members. Since POC’s inception in 2014, the group has awarded over $21,000 in funding (not including the most recent round of grants). This year, POC raised a little over $1,700 to distribute.
POC usually meets at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Circle Pines, but the group has continued to hold meetings via Zoom amid the pandemic. This time around, the POC received eight grant applications, but only six causes (totaling $4,168) were approved for possible funding.
The request for $648 to purchase three sets of classroom graphing whiteboards for the high school science programs received the most votes from POC members. The whiteboards will help the science department achieve goals related to the new science standards, which include crosscutting skills such as mathematical representations of science concepts, graphing, communication and identifying patterns in data.
Because there was still money left over, POC members took another vote to see what other requests they could fulfill. POC decided to fully fund the purchase of 15 copies of the book, “Lost at School: Why Our Kids With Behavioral Challenges Are Falling Through the Cracks and How We Can Help Them,” by Dr. Ross Greene, for staff at Centennial Elementary School.
Said POC member Jan Kreminski, who is CAEF president, “This (provides) a new way of looking at these students that are having difficulty in school for one reason or another, and helping to figure out a method to reach them and help them learn and succeed. It’s a good reference text for teachers.”
POC also chose to partially fund parent educational workshop opportunities through Centennial Early Childhood/Preschool. The free workshops feature guest speakers who present on a variety of topics for K-12 parents. Topics include raising a reader, stress management, sex education, raising resilient children, the importance of routines/sleep, and more.
A request from Centennial Community Education to provide scholarships to families in need for driver’s education was also funded.
POC hopes to resume in-person meetings in the fall. POC is always looking for more members.
For more information about POC, visit caefoundation.org/poc.
As a reminder, CAEF will hold its first golf tournament Saturday, July 17, at Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Ham Lake.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
