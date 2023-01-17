Pucks will fly at the Hockey Day Minnesota festival in White Bear Township—and one local artist has captured the excitement in his vintage approach to the official event poster.  

Steve Thomas, a Forest Lake resident, was approached by the organizers of Hockey Day Minnesota to create a poster that evoked the hockey history and hometown flavor of White Bear Township, the host site of this year’s festival. Events will take place Jan. 26-29 at Polar Lakes Park. 

