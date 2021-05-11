Police Chief recaps 2020

The Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) has remained busy through the pandemic. Although some types of crimes have dramatically increased, other crimes have significantly decreased.
James Mork became chief about halfway through 2020, and he is currently making his rounds to the three city councils in CLPD’s jurisdiction to present the department’s annual report. First up was Circle Pines, then Centerville, followed by Lexington.
“2020 was a very challenging year. A global pandemic, racial tensions, civil unrest, combined with widespread unemployment made last year destined by many for the dustbin of history,” Mork said. “What is important to know is how well the officers and staff of the CLPD stepped up and met the challenges of this unprecedented time, leaving each call better than they found it, and partnering with the community wherever and whenever possible.”
In 2020, CLPD responded to 205 Class I crimes, compared to 162 in 2019. Class I crimes include: homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny/theft, motor vehicle theft and arson.
CLPD saw a total of 347 Class II crimes, significantly lower than the 504 logged in 2019. Class II crimes include: forgery/counterfeit, fraud, embezzlement, stolen property, vandalism, weapons, prostitution, sex offenses, narcotics, gambling, family/children, DUI, liquor laws, disorderly conduct and more.
CLPD issued 963 citations/warnings in 2020, compared to 990 in 2019. In 2020 most citations/warnings were issued in Lexington (390) followed by Centerville (305) and Circle Pines (253). Mayor Dave Bartholomay said it would be nice to see the statistics broken down even further to show how many citations vs. warnings were issued. “We have always encouraged more warnings … It’s all about those teachable moments.”
Arrest numbers were significantly lower in 2020 when compared to 2019. CLPD arrested 210 people in 2020 compared to 348 the year prior. For 2020, most arrests happened in Lexington (74), followed by Centerville (70) and Circle Pines (63).
Not surprisingly, accidents are down because there were fewer vehicles on the road, Mork said. CLPD received 108 accident reports in 2020 compared to 157 in 2019. For 2020, most accidents occurred in Circle Pines (43), followed by Lexington (39) and Centerville (17).
Traffic reports (tickets, accidents, motorist assists) are also down. There were 2,905 traffic reports in 2020 compared to 3,576 in 2019. For 2020, most of the traffic reports came from Centerville (1,023) followed by Lexington (967) and Circle Pines (858).
Miscellaneous activity reports were up slightly from 2019. Miscellaneous activity includes things that don’t fit into other categories, such as noise complaints, juvenile violations and neighbor disputes. CLPD had a total of 9,389 miscellaneous activity reports in 2020 compared to 8,121 in 2019. Circle Pines saw the most miscellaneous reports (3,611) followed by Lexington (2,854) and Centerville (2,419).
Following Mork’s presentation, Council Member Dean Goldberg said, “Centerville and Lexington seem to be more rowdy than Circle Pines.” City Administrator Patrick Antonen said that might have to do with the fact that Circle Pines has fewer commercial businesses and no bars.
Council Member Steve McChesney said he had heard a lot about motor vehicle thefts and carjackings lately and wanted to know if the local area was seeing that. Mork said most motor vehicle thefts in the area are “crimes of opportunity,” meaning someone leaves their car running in their driveway or at a gas station.
Antonen asked about theft of catalytic converters. Mork said incidents of those thefts have dramatically increased metrowide; however, they are only seeing that “occasionally” in the three cities.
Mork said the department is looking forward to ramping back up its community engagement and hoping to attend community events like Night to Unite in 2021.
