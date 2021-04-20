Anoka County residents who take the pledge to walk or bike on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, will receive a free Earth Day goodie bag with several sustainable items from Anoka County Commute Solutions, and they will have the chance to compete in three different contests.
Residents can visit anokacounty.us/3881/Earth-Day to register for these Earth Day opportunities. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with a description of the three different contests. Winners of these contests can receive one of four AreoGardens, an eco-friendly spa package, a rain barrel, or one of five $50 gift cards to a local, sustainable restaurant.
Participants can also take a photo of themselves walking or biking and post it on their social media profile with the hashtag #AnokaCountyEarthDay for a chance to win one of 10 $100 gift certificates to local retailers. Residents who have their social media accounts set to private can still participate by taking a screenshot of their posts and emailing them to meghan.mathson@co.anoka.mn.us or they can send the screenshots to the messaging platforms on the Commute Solutions social media sites. Participants must register to qualify for the contests. All contests end Friday, April 23.
