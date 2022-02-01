Integrate Properties LLC submitted a land use application for planned unit development (PUD) concept plan review for Robinson Lakes. The proposed development is a master-planned residential community located south of CSAH 14 (Main Street) and east of County Road 53 (Sunset Avenue). The site, which contains four parcels, totals approximately 157 gross acres and consists of a mix of housing types totaling 707 housing units.
City Planner Katie Larsen explained that back in October 2006, a concept plan for Robinson Lakes was reviewed by the City Council. The concept plan included 680 acres of Robinson property, and included a residential mix of single-family homes, multifamily homes and active adult multifamily homes. Due to the onset of housing recession, the project never moved forward.
Per the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the site has multiple land use designations including low density, medium density, high density and planned residential/commercial.
The PUD concept plan proposal affects only the south side of Main Street and would not necessarily require a commercial component. If the commercial piece doesn’t go on the south side of Main Street, it would be required to be located on the north side of Main Street as part of a future development.
Mass grading could start next winter, and home construction in July 2023. Buildout would be phased over four to five years. If the developer wishes to move forward with the project, a PUD stage plan/preliminary plat would be required.
— Shannon Granholm
