LINO LAKES — About 50 residents, mostly hailing from the Ravens Hollow neighborhood, are keeping their eye on a development proposal that may come before city commissions and the City Council in the future once its design is refined.
The Environmental Board has already reviewed the concept plan for Huntson Addition, but the Planning Commission offered its comments on the proposal last week.
City Planner Katie Larsen started off the commission’s review by reminding its members and meeting attendees about what a concept plan review entails. “It is for high-level conversation, high-level narrative. This is the opportunity for the applicant to get some general feedback from staff and advisory boards,” she said. “The city’s review and comments on the concept plan’s relation to the comprehensive plan and the development regulations does not grant any rights to the applicant to develop the property as depicted by the concept plan.”
The applicants are (City Council Member) Mike Ruhland and Jennifer Ruhland for their 4-acre property located at 6149 Ware Road. They are proposing to subdivide the back portion of their lot into approximately 1.5 acres for the purpose of constructing one six-unit townhome building and one two-family dwelling. The development would have a total of eight housing units in addition to the Ruhland’s existing single-family home on the site.
Per the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the west 1.5 acres of the parcel is guided medium-density residential and the east 2.5 acres is guided low-density residential. Medium density requires 4-6 units per net acre and low density requires 1.6 to 3 units per net acre. Larsen explained that the net acre density allowed for the property would be in between 7.7 and 12.6 housing units.
Larsen explained as the proposal sits right now, the plan does not meet the minimum base lot area requirements (of contiguous buildable land). In addition, several lot areas include wetlands and or wetland buffers, which they should not.
Commission Vice Chair Michael Root said he had a few concerns, primarily regarding the density. He said the proposed two-family home may be more appropriate for a smaller single-family home. “That’s a lot of (townhome) building for that small of a lot. It really falls short,” he said.
Root was also concerned the proposal wouldn’t fit in well with the adjacent neighborhood. He suggested the developer consider a product similar to a cottage home. Commission Member Neil Evenson said he agreed with Root.
Chair Paul Tralle also shared his concerns. “I think we have got a 5-pound bag with about 10 pounds that we are trying to pound into it … I understand as a developer you are trying to get as much bang for your buck, but there comes a time where there is too much bang and not enough buck,” he said. “There are too many things that are wrong.”
Mark Bigelbach, a partner representing the Ruhlands, addressed the commission. “We do agree with a lot of what you said. We just wanted to get it across for the first look at it and understand where it was at with everything,” he said. “I believe we can move forward and address a lot of those issues and put a good project together.”
Bigelbach added that he would like to set up a neighborhood meeting in the future and address the commission’s concerns before bringing the concept back again for further review. “We will take all recommendations into account and move forward on it.”
If the developer does decide to move forward with the project, next steps would involve submitting a land use application for a preliminary plat, rezoning and, eventually, a final plat. A public hearing would be held, and property owners within 600 feet of the project would receive formal notice of the meeting.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.