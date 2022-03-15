LINO LAKES — Discussions on constructing a water treatment facility will continue this spring, following the city’s receipt of recommendations from a pilot study.
Previous testing by the Environmental Protection Agency has shown that some of Lino Lakes' city wells have manganese levels above the Minnesota Department of Health's recommended health guidelines. (see "Lino Lakes seeks solutions for high manganese levels in drinking water," Quad Community Press, Jan. 14, 2020). In March 2021, the council authorized the completion of a feasibility study for a water treatment plant.
In July 2020, WSB presented the feasibility study findings, which recommended that the city construct a water treatment facility to address high manganese levels as well as iron and other contaminants. At the time, the estimated cost of the facility was $20 million. The council then authorized a pilot study to verify the effectiveness of the treatment process. The pilot study began in September 2021 and wrapped up in November.
“The purpose of the pilot study was to treat the water to ensure that the process would work,” said WSB’s Greg Johnson at a council work session last week. “We got some excellent results.”
The three main parameters the study focused on was the removal of manganese, iron and ammonia. Ursinio Puga, of WSB, explained that the study revealed that iron levels are already below the target the city is trying to achieve, which is based on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) secondary drinking standards. However, manganese levels were significantly higher than the goal and would require 88% removal to achieve the target goal. Ammonia would also require 71% removal to achieve the target goal.
There are two types of filtration, conventional and biological, for water treatment plants. The main difference between the two types is that conventional treatment relies on the use of chemicals, whereas biological treatment relies on natural microbial activity to remove contaminants.
“The treatment steps are the same; however, you are feeding chemicals in the conventional method. For biological (treatment), a lot of those chemicals go away and you are left with air and sometimes nutrients (to create optimal conditions),” Puga explained.
Perks of the biological filtration method would include cost savings by eliminating the necessity to purchase expensive chemicals; the production of less processed water; and the use of a treatment method that is both environmentally friendly and sustainable. The study found that by the year 2040, the city of Lino Lakes could see nearly $950,000 in cumulative savings from utilizing biological filtration rather than conventional filtration, which requires chemicals.
Cities that currently use biological filtration to treat drinking water include: Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Cloud, Worthington, St. Martin and Hutchinson, among other communities.
The pilot study also evaluated two types of sand/media for the filter, silica sand and greensand. Puga said that greensand is great for removal of manganese, but silica sand has great results for the removal of several contaminants. Greensand is more costly and also requires that filters are backwashed (cleaned) more frequently, because greensand particles are smaller and plug the filters more easily.
“The results were almost identical for both treatment methods,” Puga said. He explained that even though the removal results were better for the first month using the conventional method, the biological method eventually caught up to achieve the same results. “Microorganisms take time to grow … They need time to acclimate to the filter,” Puga noted.
Ultimately, the study recommends that Lino Lakes use biological filtration using silica sand. Council Member Michael Ruhland wanted to know that if, for some reason, the biological method wasn’t showing the necessary results, whether the city could switch to the conventional method. Puga explained that the treatment plants would be designed the exact same way: the only difference would be the addition of chemicals. If for some reason the city did decide to switch from biological to conventional treatment, it would just need to start adding chemicals.
The City Council was expected to accept the pilot study at its March 14 meeting, after press deadline. Community Development Director Michael Grochala said that the council will likely discuss next steps in the process at a work session in April.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
