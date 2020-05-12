Many dogs are long overdue for their spring grooming appointment before the summer heat hits. However, it may take a while to secure an appointment.
Minnesota groomers were able to get back to work last week after being closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that they are open, groomers have had make some changes to how their business operates.
Goldwood Kennels
Goldwood Kennels was completely closed from March 27 to May 4. “We have a family business that started in 1936, and this was the first time in the history of Goldwood Kennels that we have ever been completely closed,” said Erin Hilton, one of the three owners. “It was very difficult for our staff — who we care about very much — our customers and for us as a family to have to close our doors. The kennel was very quiet. That is a very strange sensation to walk through an empty kennel when you are used to being greeted by barks and tails wagging.”
The White Bear Lake business is now offering curbside drop-off grooming services and curbside pickup of products, but has not been able to open up its boarding operation. Hilton says she is hopeful the business will be able to resume boarding services on or near May 18, when the stay-at-home order is expected to be lifted. Goldwood Kennels is, however, accepting boarding reservations for later this summer.
“We are substantially lower in our boarding numbers going into summer than we normally are,” Hilton explained. “With Memorial Day coming up, we are usually full or very close to full. Our numbers are down quite a bit with people not traveling as much as they would be, (and) family gatherings, events and weddings being canceled or postponed.”
Because of the halt in boarding services, 12 staff members have not yet been able return to work. “We have a really close-knit staff, we are very much like family. We really want to get to that point when we can bring everyone back and be a full and bustling kennel again,” Hilton said.
The business is staying more than busy with the demand for grooming services. Before the shutdown, appointments were booked into late May. Now appointments are booked into June, July and beyond.
“We have been spending every free moment trying to get people off of the waiting list and getting people scheduled,” Hilton said. “It is going to be crazy for a while. Everybody needs to be patient.”
Appointments look very different these days, too. Upon arrival, customers will find cones and signs directing them through the process. A groomer will come out to the passenger side window and direct owners to keep their dog’s collar and leash, which is then switched out with one of Goldwood’s leashes. Every leash is disinfected after each use. Groomers are also wearing gloves and masks.
Christa’s Paw Spa
Christa’s Paw Spa in Centerville is also playing catch-up. Owner Christa Weber said in addition to all the appointments she lost and is trying to frantically reschedule, she lost two groomers.
“I had to cancel eight weeks of appointments. I spent hours on the phone,” she recalled about the shutdown. “We have two groomers trying to catch up four people’s work and catch up from being closed. Spring is usually one of our busiest time a year anyway. We are already booked out a month from now and I still haven’t caught up on all the calls.”
Weber has been putting in 12-hour days. She grooms from about 8 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. and then spends the evening hours making phone calls. Despite the long days, Weber is happy to be taking care of the dogs again.
“I was starting to feel really bad for these poor dogs. I worry about some of them getting eye infections, hurting their nails,” she said. “We have already seen some dogs that ripped their nails off because they got too long.”
In an effort to protect staff and groomers, the check-in process looks very different now. Once customers arrive, they can either call or wave at the groomers through the windows to let them know they have arrived. They then place their dog in a kennel on the side of the building and remove their collar and leash. A groomer will then let the dog in through a side door and take them immediately to the bath area.
In addition to undertaking more disinfecting procedures, groomers are also wearing masks and using hand sanitizer.
Bean’s Place Pet Wash & Grooming
Bean’s Place Pet Wash & Grooming in Lino Lakes is also swamped with grooming appointments; however, its self-wash stations remained closed to the public.
“We have been very busy. We are booked out until June,” said receptionist Shelby Evans. “We are all excited to be back. We have missed the dogs.”
Once customers arrive at Bean’s Place, they can call or wave to the groomers to alert them that they are there. Owners are then instructed to remove their dog’s collar and leash. A groomer will then come out and retrieve the dog with another leash.
