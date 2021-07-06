Pay it Forward program: Another opportunity to brighten someone’s day

LINO LAKES — The city’s Public Safety Department has long enjoyed the support of the community. Now, the department has come up with a way to pay that forward.
“Throughout the years, we have been supported like you wouldn’t believe, even through the last two years of craziness. Our community has shown us such incredible support,” said Deputy Director Kyle Leibel. “The words they choose to use when they see us and the financial contribution that they give our agency has been unreal.”
Public Safety Director John Swenson added, “The community is incredibly generous … that’s another example of the high level of support the department enjoys here in Lino Lakes. That’s not something that’s exhibited across the state in all communities.”
The city of Lino Lakes has a policy in place stating gift cards that are donated to the department that have a monetary value above $5 cannot be given to staff members directly, but rather used to provide refreshments at meetings, trainings, or events.
In the last round of donations, the council accepted gift cards totaling $585. To date, the department has received council authorization for $2,750 in gift cards. “That’s a lot of money, more than we need to support our staff and the things we provide for them,” Swenson said.
Although he won’t take the credit for it, Leibel came up with an idea to put those unused gift cards to use.
“For years when there has been an opportunity, our cops have stepped up quietly and provided, and that’s not unique to us, that’s cops in general,” Leibel explained. “If there is a need, they fill that need. When there is an opportunity, they take advantage of that opportunity to make someone’s day, week or period of their life better.”
Leibel said the department has many stories of its officers being in the right place at the right time and making a small gesture to make someone’s day better, whether that means buying them a cup of coffee or an ice cream cone. Before the gift cards, officers would use their own money.
About a month ago, the department officially launched its Pay it Forward program.
“When we saw how many gift cards started coming in from our supporters, it was amazing. When people give a thanks or appreciation for service verbally, that feels awesome, but when people give money that feels like too much,” Leibel said. “We are already paid well enough. Each one of us got into this to serve, not to get rich. When we see the needs of not only the Lino Lakes community, but the people that come through our town, and we can take those gifts and move them along to someone who could use them, if nothing else, it’s a day brightener.”
One example of the program in action was when officers responded to a 911 call. A group of kids who hadn’t had much interaction with law enforcement were playing soccer and doing nothing wrong when officers showed up and started asking them questions. The officers quickly realized it was an accidental dial.
“When that happened, the reaction that the cops got was really more fear than any one of us would have wanted,” Leibel said. “The officers took it to another level. Instead of just walking away from it, they chose to make it a positive. So, they went to Dairy Queen, got a bunch of Dilly Bars, and reintroduced the police department. They took that fear factor and intimidation and turned it on its head.”
Leibel added, “Now those kids have a reason to smile, wave or interact with us. Maybe that will help in the future with their comfort level when it comes time to need a cop or talk to a cop.”
The program is optional for officers, but Leibel said more than half of the department’s officers are already participating in the program. The program pays it forward again when the balance on the gift card gets too low. The officer will leave the gift card behind with the business to help out the customer next in line.
“It’s just a different approach to giving people a little bit of glimpse of who our cops genuinely are, and not just the machine or the game face that they always see,” Leibel said. “Today, more than ever, we need to make sure that people see that we are worthy of their trust and support.”
