LEXINGTON — The City Council wants to make sure that the problems that have arisen from the Landings of Lexington development (a project of Dominium) do not happen again with the next apartment project, Lexington Lofts.
Forest Lake developer Norhart is proposing to build a 355-unit luxury apartment complex that will consist of one four-story building and one five-story building located at the intersection of Restwood Road and Griggs Avenue, behind Northway Shopping Center. The project was given the green light back in March.
Lexington Lofts will be a three-phase project, which will be completed over 3 1/2 years. Construction of the larger building (223 units and the majority of amenity space) will happen during phases I and II. Phase III will be the smaller building, which will have 132 units. The first phase, which will include 90 apartments, will be ready for tenants to move in next summer.
The City Council unanimously approved a revised development and subdivision agreement at its Aug. 20 meeting. City Attorney Kurt Glaser explained that this will allow Norhart to get moving on the project, even though the company is still waiting for a judge to officially combine four lots into one unified block.
“With three phases of development, they (Norhart) want to get going now so they don’t lose money,” Glaser said. “They are doing everything they can do to make that happen, we just might have problems waiting to get that process done, like so many other things that are problematic with the pandemic. While temporarily this might not meet some of the zoning regulations, in the end it will meet zoning regulations by having a unified block.”
The approval was made contingent on a future conditional use permit (CUP) that will address parking. Area residents have experienced significant parking problems at and around the Landings of Lexington apartment complex, located at the corner of Lovell Road and Lexington Avenue. Residents of the complex who could not afford to pay the underground parking fee were parking on city streets.
“The biggest thing that drives me nuts about Landings of Lexington is they don’t allow visitors to park in their parking lot, so they are all over the street still. I don’t want that,” said Mayor Mike Murphy. “We don’t want to have the same issue come back up again in a year from now (at the new complex).”
Glaser explained that Norhart approached the city and has come up with a solution so that the issue does not arise. The developer has agreed it will maintain the use of its underground parking at no less than 90% of capacity. Norhart will maintain that percentage of occupancy by changing the price for underground parking.
If the 90% occupancy of the underground parking lot is maintained by lowering the price to make it more attractive, the demand for street parking will be lower.
“I think it is a pretty fair proposal that does the best job a developer or landlord can do to alleviate problems and at the same time be fair to their tenants,” Glaser said.
A representative of Norhart explained that the project will have almost 600 parking spaces (203 of those underground) available for 355 apartments. Visitors will be allowed to park in the above-ground parking spaces.
Council Member Kim DeVries said he would like to see no parking signs installed on both sides of Griggs Avenue. “That is a busy street. If there was going to be any parking, it would probably have to be on Restwood Road.” Council Member Diane Harris agreed. “It is very busy and it is narrow.”
City Administrator Bill Petracek explained that the council can have more of those discussions in the future, but while the project is under construction, the road will have a lot of construction vehicles passing through as well as parking on the side of the road.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.