Pack 432 and CLPD to offer free bike helmets

Among the many new additions to Centerville's 29th annual Fete des Lacs Festival is a booth to help bring an increase in bike safety and awareness of helmet use.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) and Cub Scout Pack 432 will host a helmet safety booth from 6 to 8 p.m. July 17 during Public Safety Night at Centerville Elementary School. The booth will include free helmet fittings by a professional helmet fitter plus new, free helmets for kids of all ages.
Public Safety Night will also include a bike rodeo, fire engines, and K-9 unit, Anoka County Emergency Management drone and fire trailer demonstrations. The Lions concession stand will also be available.
Free helmets are made possible by CLPD, Safe Kids Worldwide (in partnership with Bell) and a Thrivent Community Action Grant.
“By working together to provide education and advocacy of proper bike safety, we can certainly make a difference. Proper use of a helmet while biking can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by 88%,” said Lonni Olsen, Cub Scout Pack 432 public relations chair.
Visit fetedeslacs.org/public-safety-night for a full schedule and details.
