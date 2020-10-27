Over the creek and through the woods, to the Legislature we go

It’s been a long time coming, but funds to construct a missing trail connection in the Rice Creek North Regional Trail Corridor have now been committed by the Legislature.
The project, which will fill the gap in the trail system that lies between Golden Lake Elementary School and Baldwin Park in Circle Pines, was allocated between $4 million and $5 million.
The trail system, which was drafted back in 1980, provides a connection between Anoka and Ramsey counties and connects the cities of Blaine, Circle Pines and Lino Lakes. The trail also connects to the East Anoka County Regional Trail, Bunker Chain of Lakes Regional Trail and the Rice Creek Regional Trail system in Ramsey County.
The trail is heavily used, so the missing link was a problem.
Patrick Antonen, Circle Pines city administrator, said getting the bikers and walkers off the city streets is important. With this trail link connection, he noted, “you could really get from the southwest part of our city, Rice Creek, over to Chomonix (Golf Course) and everywhere else in the Chain of Lakes area, without ever leaving a bike path.”
Back in February before COVID-19 hit, the county presented some trail alignment options to the Circle Pines City Council to gather feedback. Antonen credits Rep. Linda Runbeck (District 38A) for getting the final deal done, even during the pandemic. “It happened relatively quickly,” he said. “A deal was swung and it made it in there! Linda got the money. This was her walk-off shot, to solve a problem that we’ve been trying to solve for a long time.”
Circle Pines Mayor Dave Bartholomay agrees. “It (the trail connection) will go down as one of her most important legislative achievements, and her residents thank her for this accomplishment.”
Bartholomay is just one of the players in the many-layered trail connection project. But it’s a project he feels very strongly about. “People are so interested in hiking through nature and connecting with their natural environment. To have this trail available right here in Circle Pines is a real community amenity. Connecting existing trails is a great example of an investment that strengthens a regional trail system, allowing it to serve more people of all ages.”
While the project has numerous layers, Antonen said he is looking forward to the process. “The Legislature is basically authorizing the payment to start the project, which goes to Anoka County, which works with the Met Council — which oversees all the regional trails — and then it goes through Circle Pines. You’ve got the local, the county, the Metropolitan Council, and the state all involved,” he said.
Antonen added that all of the land is located in Anoka County. This project is not only a benefit to Circle Pines and Lino Lakes, but to Anoka County and the entire region.
The Centennial School District also took part in the discussions from early on. Antonen met with Superintendent Brian Dietz last winter and showed him the plan. “It (the trail) is right by Golden Lake Elementary, so we wanted the school’s input, and to have them be a part of this process. We’d all love for students to have a safe route to school. If you’re at Baldwin Park, go to Golden Lake Elementary, they can bike or walk on a trail all the way. That was key.”
The next steps are being organized now. “You’re going through some tricky areas,” explained Antonen. “Geographically, it’s marshy. You will go over two creeks, and bridges are the expensive part, along with the walkways. We’re going over the marsh, so you need a floating walkway. The engineering will be extensive.”
The engineering design will be mindful of the trail’s surroundings, stressed Bartholomay. “We will be careful and thoughtful in the design and building of this trail so that we protect our environment during construction and demonstrate its natural beauty and importance in the years to come.”
What can private citizens do in the meantime? Antonen said having patience is key. The project won’t happen overnight, but it’s moving forward every day. They are working on engagement efforts and will keep the public informed every step of the way.
“I can’t wait until the trail is complete,” Bartholomay said, “and I can use it to explore our beautiful surroundings, see the plants and animals that share this environment with us, and connect to communities close by and far away. Everyone from kids to their grandparents are going to love this trail!”
