Operation No Limits receives new resource room

Operation No Limits isn’t letting COVID-19 limit its impact.
The local nonprofit helps at-risk youth prepare for a successful future by teaching them life skills and helping them engage in volunteer work. Operation No Limits, which began in 2012, partners with Pines School and Anoka County and continues to provide after-school and summer programming for youth through the pandemic.
Operation No Limits is focusing on career readiness by partnering with Mauer Auto Group to rebuild the program’s resource room, which will be used to develop the students’ resumes.
“The kids range from 9 to 15, and they still need a resume to apply to a place like Cub or Foot Locker. They help us with gardening, cleaning and construction. Everybody wants volunteer experience on a resume,” says Operation No Limits founder and executive director, Lori Kordell.
The once-drab basement now has a fresh coat of paint, new computers and a custom “Operation No Limits” wall sticker in the new digs, thanks to its partnership with Mauer Auto Group.
“We came in to refurbish, and it’s a lot of hard work from employees to provide computers. It’s a complete turnaround,” says Jake Mauer of Mauer Auto Group.
Typically, Operation No Limits works with a little more than 1,000 kids per year. Numbers are down due to the pandemic, but most of the organization’s outdoor programming like gardening and construction has powered through COVID’s obstacles.
The new space will help bring in more kids, now that there is enough space to safely gather.
“For a while, we couldn’t bring in volunteers, so we decided to bring the projects to the kids. Sure, the program has changed quite a bit, but now we can see more people again, and this space lets us bring in more people,” explained Kordell.
The work at Operation No Limits has proven to set at-risk kids up for a successful future. This year’s group of seniors all applied and were accepted to college.
Results like this are encouraging for Operation No Limits and its partners.
“Our work shows the kids that members of the community really care about what’s going on. And it feels great to lend a hand and continue to partner with them,” said Mauer.
