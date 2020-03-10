CIRCLE PINES — Students at Golden Lake Elementary are working diligently to complete four large murals for the school's library.
Since the beginning of February, Minneapolis artist Jeanette Papenfuss has spent about a week with each of the school’s grade levels to create four murals made of mosaic tiles. The murals will represent Minnesota's four biomes and seasons. “I can showcase what animals and plants live in these biomes during each season,” she explained.
It is all a part of an artist-in-residence program, which focuses on unlocking the creative artist within each individual. It is a program of ArtStart, founded in 1988, whose mission is to inspire artistic creativity and illuminate the connections among people, ideas and the environment through engaging artists, children, families and communities in quality arts education experiences.
Because elementary schools in the Centennial School District do not have art classes, the experience is especially important. “We really want to provide an experience instead of a product,” Principal Christopher Gerst explained. “We recognize that there are some shortfalls in the district, and we are trying to add learning opportunities to fill some of those.”
Most of the funds for the program were raised by the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) through the Golden Lake Go Around fundraiser; a private donor stepped up to cover the rest. Last year, the school funded a science residency program.
The students not only learn about the history of mosaics as an art form, but they also learn some science and history, too. In addition, they learn the importance of teamwork and collaboration.
“It has been a real challenge. They have to work as a team to make a complete artwork,” Papenfuss said. “They have to cooperate and make sure the landscape matches together. It is a lot of trial and error.”
After the students' work is done, Papenfuss will assemble the four murals in her studio and bring them back to be hung on the walls of the school's library. She is hoping that will all be done in the beginning of April. Gerst said the school wants to transform the library by incorporating a Minnesota wildlife theme.
Funds raised from the Golden Lake Go Around fundraiser will also fund Pollinator Particulars for kindergarten and first grade in April. The project reinforces biology (life cycles) and ecology concepts while addressing stresses on Minnesota's native bee populations or monarch butterflies. Students will then choose to create bee houses as wearable art or monarch wings and headpieces.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
