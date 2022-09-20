On to the International Apprentice Contest

Circle Pines resident Keanan Carlson, 28, is a second-year brick apprentice with John Foley Masonry.

 Contributed

A Circle Pines resident is one of two apprentices who will represent Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota at the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers’ (BAC) and International Masonry Institutes’ International Apprentice Contest Sept. 23-24 in Boston, Massachusetts, at the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center. 

The contest draws the BAC’s top apprentices from the U.S. and Canada to compete for the title of International Champion in each of the BAC’s trades: brick, cement, tile, marble, terrazzo, plaster, pointing-cleaning-caulking/restoration and stone.

