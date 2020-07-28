Officer, firefighter honored for ‘meaningful impact’

LINO LAKES — Another police officer and firefighter have joined the growing list of Outstanding Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year awardees.
Officer Tou Vang and Firefighter Derek Sadowski were recognized and awarded certificates of commendation from American Legion Post 566 at the July 13 City Council meeting.
“The preamble of the American Legion Constitution includes maintaining law and order as one of the objectives,” said American Legion Post 566 Finance Officer Ken Kennedy. “As concerned citizens and veterans, Legionnaires have always fostered a strong sense of law and order, upheld the protection of American citizens and the American way of life. We have held law enforcement and firefighting agencies in the highest regard.”
Each year the American Legion recognizes local police officers and firefighters. The candidates then have the chance to compete at the state and, potentially, at the national level.
Officer of the Year
The Outstanding Officer of the Year Award is given to a well-rounded law enforcement officer who has exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.
Officer Vang, who has been with the Blaine Police Department since May, started with the Lino Lakes Police Department in 2012. During his time in Lino Lakes, he held the positions of patrol officer, school resource officer, police training officer, police reserve adviser, DNR hunter and firearm safety/ snowmobile safety instructor, traffic safety officer and commercial vehicle inspector.
Vang initially thought he wanted to join the military but decided against it for family reasons. “While in college, I discovered law enforcement and started to look into the profession. The more I learned about policing, the more excited I became about the profession and have not looked back since,” Vang said. “My parents inspired me to reach outside of what I think my limit is. If you asked me 11 years ago, I would never have thought I will be an officer today.”
Although police officers have been the target of much criticism lately, Vang said the supportive communities of Lino Lakes and Blaine have made his job a little bit easier. “With everything happening in today’s society, I have observed a decline in people’s interest or wanting to join and even stay in this profession,” he said. “However, I still enjoy going to work every day.”
Vang is credited with launching the department's Coffee with a Cop and the Cops and Friends programs. He hosted the Junior Public Safety Citizens Academy at the middle school and participated in the Century College Mentor program.
Last year, Vang was awarded a meritorious conduct award for going above and beyond when responding to help a stranded motorist. Vang stopped to help a woman who was stranded on the side of the road with a flat tire. Vang quickly stepped in and got her back on the road. It just so happened that this was just one of many obstacles the woman was facing that day, and she later contacted Vang's supervisor and describe him as “her angel.”
As for the Outstanding Officer of the Year Award, Vang said he was surprised that he received the award, even though he doesn't work in the city of Lino Lakes anymore. “This shows that what I did in Lino Lakes left a meaningful impact. And at the end of the day, it feels good to be recognized for a job well done,” he said.
Firefighter of the Year
The Outstanding Firefighter of the Year Award is given to a firefighter who has exceeded the requirements expected of his or her position and has shown a distinct pattern of community service and professional achievement.
Firefighter Sadowski's career in Lino Lakes began in April 2015. After 15 short months with the department, he was promoted to one of two lieutenant positions at Station 1.
Sadowski initially thought he wanted to be a police officer, but for a number of reasons decided to take another path in life. “As I grew older, I still had thoughts about becoming a police officer and even went so far as to join the cadet program with the city of Minneapolis, but quickly realized that being an officer was not right for me, and I left the program,” he explained. “It was a short time later that I saw an ad looking for firefighters here in Lino Lakes and right away I knew that's what I should be doing.”
In addition, Sadowski said he has a constant drive to be an inspiration to his three kids.
One thing that sticks out about Sadowski, Kennedy said, is his high response rate to calls, which has led to many hours of fire prevention and community service education to the community.
An accomplishment of which Sadowski is proud is his two and a half-year stint as part of the North Metro Chemical Assessment Team. He was also recently deployed to assist the National Guard during the protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.
He especially enjoys spending time educating the public on fire prevention at various events such as Blue Heron Days, Night to Unite and the Shawn Silvera 5K. Sadowski's full-time job is as an accountant in the Hennepin County Information Technology department.
Sadowski said being the recipient of this award is something he will always remember.
“There are truly no words that can describe how honored I am to have been chosen for this award. With all the amazing staff we have here at the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department, this award could have (gone) to any one of us, so to be the one chosen is an absolute honor,” he said. “Seeing all of my family and fellow first responders at the ceremony was one of the greatest moments in my life and one that I will never forget.”
At the end of the ceremony July 13, Kennedy said, “The passion they both show and what they were willing to do to prove themselves in working with the community is unsurpassed and we have dealt with a number of different departments. I can honestly say that your command staff has done an outstanding job in allowing your candidates to improve themselves and make them more of an asset to the community.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
