Minnesota is home to 111 Tree City USA communities this year, the most in a century, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Cities and towns achieve Tree City USA status by meeting four core standards of sound urban forestry management: they maintain a tree board or department; have a community tree ordinance; spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry; and celebrate Arbor Day (April 30).
“Trees and green spaces can be common ground for all Minnesotans in all communities,” said Emma Schultz, DNR community forest project specialist. “The Tree City program sets a standard for communities to strive for.”
Some of the North Metro cities on the list include: Blaine, Lino Lakes, Mahtomedi, Maplewood, White Bear Lake and Wyoming. This is the 30th year the city of Lino Lakes has received the award. In addition, Lino Lakes is among 13 communities to receive a Tree City USA Growth Award, which recognizes milestones and annual activities in five categories that together build sustainable community forestry programs in the long term.
White Bear Lake was designated as a Sterling Tree City USA Community back in 2008 after it received 10 years of Tree City Growth Awards.
Tree City USA is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the National Association of State Foresters and the U.S. Forest Service. Through education and technical assistance, the DNR helps Minnesota communities meet Tree City USA standards.
For more information about community and urban forestry in Minnesota, visit dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/urban/tree-city.html.
