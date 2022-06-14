Northeast metro area is ‘bear country’

“If you live in Minnesota, you live in bear country.”
That is the first message visitors will receive when they navigate to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ “Living with bears in Minnesota” webpage. This broad statement may come as a surprise to those who think of bear country as somewhere “up north,” but recent bear encounters in the metro area are evidence to the contrary.
Forest Lake area DNR wildlife supervisor Scott Noland has been at his post for the past eight years. He said in that time, he has fielded calls about bears every year. When asked how many live in the area, he acknowledged that the statistic is not known, but generalized, “we don’t have many down here.”
Pertaining to the number of complaints and reported sightings, Noland pointed out that “one bear can generate a number of calls and concerns.” He said people call him for many reasons, including out of curiosity or alarm, or simply to report what they saw.
Though Noland said, “We’re definitely getting more reports,” he does not draw any conclusions from that alone. In fact, he said an increased number of citizen reports may be attributed in part to a proliferation of electronic surveillance, namely doorbell systems that record images.
To help get a handle on a bear population that seems to be expanding southward and westward, the Minnesota DNR launched a bear tracking app on its website in 2018. It is an interactive feature that allows citizens to report bear sightings that occur outside of what is considered the primary bear range.
A quick glance at the map reveals dozens, if not hundreds, of reported sightings in Anoka, Ramsey and Washington counties this year. Most involve single bears, but some include cubs, namely one cluster of sightings in the Forest Lake area that appears to be a mother with multiple cubs.
While black bears are naturally shy and wary of people, they are often motivated by food to venture closer to homes and human activity. For instance, there are more oak trees (acorn producers) in this area, which may cause some bears to push farther south from their core range, especially in a year when other natural food production is low.
Noland explained that was the case in 2021, which probably put many bears at a disadvantage going into hibernation and who woke up extra hungry this spring. When this is the case, they may roam extensively trying to make up for their months-long calorie deficit. In the event that they do venture closer to people, bears will often find easy, calorie-rich food sources like bird feeders and garbage containers.
Those bears that are addicted or otherwise dependent on human food sources become unnaturally habituated to humans. That is when they become a danger to themselves and us. For one thing, more time spent near humans increases the chance they will be injured or killed by vehicles.
Other conflicts occur when they become bold enough to approach and/or break into buildings for food, which increase the chances for physical confrontations with pets and people. Because of this, those that become “nuisance bears” are usually euthanized. Trapping and relocating has been found to be largely unsuccessful, since bears will travel hundreds of miles to food sources.
This reality gave rise to the mantra “a fed bear is a dead bear,” and underscores the importance of preventing bear-human interactions altogether.
Noland said it would be best for people to mind the basics: “The main thing is to make sure they don’t find food, so they keep moving through.” That includes taking down bird feeders, bringing pet food inside and keeping garbage in secure places. He also mentioned “hazing,” which is essentially making noise and otherwise trying to maintain a level of fear of humans.
Noland also wants folks to be concerned about their own safety. “(People) need to understand they are wild animals, and to respect them. Back out … watch from a distance.”
For more information, Noland suggests a visit to the DNR’s “Living with bears in Minnesota” webpage. He also mentioned BearWise.org, which, among many other things, explains that June is a key month for preventing bear-human conflict.
Roy Heilman is a contributing writer for Press Publications. He can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
