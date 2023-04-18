One thing most school districts can agree on is how difficult it has become to find teachers.
Four years after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, districts across the nation are still feeling the effects. Many districts are facing teacher shortages, as fewer people decide to pursue careers in education.
The 2023 Teacher Supply and Demand Report shows the ongoing trend of district struggles to retain current educators and recruit new individuals to the profession in Minnesota. A majority of districts reported being “somewhat significantly” or “very significantly” impacted by the teacher shortage (84%) and substitute teacher shortage (89%). The report also states that nearly one-third of new teachers leave teaching within their first five years in the profession.
Centennial Schools
Currently, Centennial Schools has approximately 20 open teaching positions.
“There are simply not that many candidates for teaching positions. We (recently) attended the Minnesota Job Fair, which is the largest job fair in Minnesota, and there was a significant reduction in the number of candidates who attended,” Human Resources Director Dan Melde explained. “We also know the number of students going into education has significantly reduced over the last couple of years. This will lead to not as many teacher candidates to hire in the future.”
Melde said where the district is seeing its biggest reduction of candidates is in special education. He explained part of the reason for the shortage is the paperwork mandates that are required of special education teachers. “There is less time to work directly with the students,” he said.
To combat the shortage, Centennial has had to increase where and how it advertises positions and attend more job fairs. The district is also advertising on billboards and letting the community know it is hiring by hanging banners on school buildings.
“Although we are experiencing a shortage of teachers, Centennial continues to be a place where teachers want to teach,” Melde said.
White Bear Lake Area Schools
Despite the shortage, White Bear Lake Area Schools says it is currently fully staffed. It may, however, be in need of some summer maintenance workers as well as a few individuals to fill part-time positions next year.
Director of Human Resources Matthew Mons says the way the district has been able to accomplish that is by hiring a number of teachers on variances in the hardest-to-hire areas and relying on teacher overloads, with teachers teaching during their non-student prep time. (A variance is a special permission granted for already fully licensed teachers to teach in another licensure area for which they don’t hold licensure.)
“When we have experienced vacancies in our full-time teaching areas, the positions that have been the hardest to fill have been those in special education, science and world languages,” Mons said, adding that it’s also been difficult to find substitute teachers.
“Our largest shortage is in substitute staff members, in all categories including teachers, paraeducators, nutrition services staff workers and bus drivers,” Mons said. “We are continuously looking for staff members who are interested in these roles.”
Paraprofessionals and those in nutrition services, extended day and transportation departments have also been hard to find. “These positions play an important role in supporting our students’ experience each day, so it is vital to us that we are able to recruit terrific candidates for these positions,” Mons said.
Similarly, to Centennial, White Bear Area Schools says the overall hiring environment has become more challenging.
“Fewer professionals are seeking jobs in education, meaning we are receiving fewer applications and we are having difficulty finding applicants for some of our licensed areas,” Mons explained.
The district has tried to “think outside the box” on how to get the word out about open positions; for example, it has been using yard signs and social media for that purpose.
“Our communications efforts are also seen as a recruitment and retention tool. As we continue to tell the story of the district, we aim to help people see that it’s both a place where students learn and grow and a place where employees engage and make a difference,” Mons explained.
Mahtomedi Public Schools
Superintendent Barb Duffrin says Mahtomedi Schools has been very fortunate when it comes to filling its teaching positions, as it was fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year.
The candidate pool for jobs remains strong for elementary positions, but the district has seen a decrease in that pool at the secondary level.
“Typically, the hardest-to-fill licensed positions in our district include areas such as special education and early childhood,” Duffrin said. “In addition, finding substitute teachers for last-minute absences as well as filling paraprofessional positions continue to be challenging.”
For that reason, for the past two years the district has established a permanent substitute position at every school so that there is help with last-minute, unfilled substitute requests for teachers. In addition, Duffrin says community members have stepped up to fill some of the hard-to-fill paraprofessional roles, like lunchroom and recess duties, until they can be filled.
Retaining teachers is just as important as attracting them to the district according to Duffrin. This year, Director of Teaching and Learning Dr. Jenn Reichel developed a new teacher-mentor program to provide new teachers with more structured support and training during their first few years with the district.
