“We like to say that there’s no conflict too small,” said Mediation and Restorative Services (MARS) Program and Development Manager Dana Amundson.
Next week, MARS will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a party/fundraiser. Since 1987, the nonprofit has helped families, neighborhoods, schools, landlords, tenants, businesses and consumers manage and resolve conflict through education and conflict resolution services.
“We promote peaceful communities,” said MARS Executive Director Bernadette Foh. “Our mission is to provide affordable, accessible mediation and resolution services to help people in Anoka County and neighboring cities to not just live in peace, but to be part of that stakeholder ownership in resolving their own conflict and repairing harm.”
The organization primarily helps clients in Anoka County, but also touches surrounding areas too. Services fall under two umbrellas — community mediation and court mediation. In both types of mediation, MARS tries to tackle the conflict early before it becomes a bigger issue.
Community mediation includes shared parenting and neighborhood disputes as well as conflicts between families, employees/businesses and landlords and renters. In the past few years, MARS has seen an increase in the need for housing mediation. The reason mediation is needed has evolved, however. A few years ago, clients needed help with resolving issues related to repairs and maintenance. Now, housing mediation is falling into paying past-due rent, coming up with move-out plans or terminating a lease early. The organization also provides mediators for conciliation court.
Amundson says the last few years, likely due to the pandemic, there seems to be an increase in breakdown of neighbor communication. “We have seen an increase in some neighbor-to-neighbor conflict and folks just being frustrated with each other,” she said. “That can range from ‘somebody is blowing leaves on my yard’ to more harassment-type things.”
Lori Anderson, of Coon Rapids, has known about MARS for about 10 years. This summer, when her daughter and son-in-law moved in with her and her husband, their new puppy started to cause some tension.
“That dog chose my husband to bark at constantly. It was terrifying for him,” she recalled, adding that it was causing issues with not only her husband, but also their cats. Anderson was fearful the conflict was going to damage relationships.
“I thought we needed to get someone in here to help us work this out and find a solution,” Anderson said. So, she set up a meeting with MARS, but ultimately family members were able to work it out on their own.
“I think just knowing that there was help and that there was somebody willing to work with us helped everybody to take a step back, take a breath and think about how they were contributing to the issue and how they could help resolve it,” she said.
Anderson said she would recommend MARS to anybody. “They were available. They are well-trained in being neutral and allowing the different parties to work out a solution on their own with just asking questions,” she said.
MARS has a staff of five, but relies on its approximately 50 volunteer mediators. Volunteers must complete a 30-hour online civil mediation training before they become a “Minnesota Qualified Neutral.”
Not only does MARS services help community members, but it also takes some of the burden off of the court system and police departments. “The first thing we are taught in America is if you see something or you need help, call 911 … So with our services, it cuts down on the response for police officers and it saves them time, it saves them money and it also prevents that rapid escalation of conflicts in the community,” Foh said.
“We are the glue that holds and cements communities together to provide that cohesion because we are able to constantly provide people with a platform and the vehicle to have conversations proactively, (and) to also maintain peace in a manner that will be able to foster relationships that are meaningful.”
To celebrate its 35th anniversary, MARS will host a party Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Greenhaven Golf Course in Anoka. For more information about the event, or MARS, visit www.mediationservice.org.
