Any time 14-year-old Caleb Koskela hears sirens going by his home in Lino Lakes, he has to go check and see what’s going on.
Koskela is the guy behind the North Metro Fire Buff social media platforms. He will be a ninth grader at Centennial High School this fall.
He is fascinated by all things fire because he grew up around fire departments. His father, Brent Koskela, has been a firefighter for 29 years. Brent served on the Centennial Fire District for nine years before he left to go to his current fire department, Lake Johanna.
“I always followed him around… just kind of learning everything,” Caleb explained.
Around a year and a half ago, Caleb started noticing people taking pictures at fire scenes and posting them online, and that piqued his interest. He started taking videos on his cellphone, posting them online, and people started to share them. In January 2022, Caleb posted his first TikTok video, and he now has Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
About a month ago, Caleb purchased his first camera, a Cannon Rebel T7, with money he saved up from umping for Centennial softball.
He was inspired to be known as “North Metro Fire Buff” because he primarily covers scenes in the north metro and fire photographers are often called “fire buffs.”
Many of the area fire departments have come to know Caleb and his work.
“We live near a busy road and they always pass by and honk at me,” Caleb said.
In addition to often hearing the commotion go by his house, Caleb stays up to date on north metro happenings with a mobile app called Pulse Point, which shows the calls that departments are responding to.
Caleb usually responds to calls on his bike since he is not old enough to drive. Sometimes he even gets a special invitation to ride along. Recently, Caleb was invited to attend a live burn training in Lino Lakes, and Capital City Fire Photography invited him to go out on calls.
“I love sharing (the pictures) with firefighters and seeing them use them for different things,” Caleb explained. “Seeing my work out there is pretty cool.”
Lino Lakes Fire Deputy Director Dan L’Allier said Caleb is an “excellent talent” and “has an eye for fire photography.”
Caleb’s work tends to focus more on the firefighters themselves and the job they are doing, rather than the scene of a house burning or a car on fire.
When asked whether he plans to become a firefighter, Caleb simply responded “oh yeah.” Brent added, “I’m all for it. That’s what he wants to do.”
For a year now, Caleb has been enrolled in the Roseville Fire Explorers. The group meets every other Sunday. “We do the training that the firefighters do but just tamed down a bit because we are newer,” he said.
In addition to trainings and ridealongs, the Explorers also participate in various activities such as Fridays with Firefighters, fire prevention, fire station open houses, Night to Unite, Rosefest activities and the Roseville Fire Department Leadership Academy.
You can find Caleb’s work on all social media platforms by searching “North Metro Fire Buff.”
