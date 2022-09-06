North metro family hosting ‘Race for Robot Legs’

Tiffany Goodchild says watching her child walk for the first time with the help of technology was such a powerful experience, she is hoping to make that experience a reality for other families.
The Hugo resident served on the design committee for the new all-inclusive playground at Lions Volunteer Park and now hopes to continue momentum and move onto the next mission, which is sponsoring a set of “robot legs” for one child.
“I really feel like this is our first big project that we are trying to take on and make happen,” Goodchild said. “So, we’re on a mission. I finally feel like I’m back on my feet and re-motivated to do some work.”
Goodchild launched a nonprofit, the Korageous Karter Foundation, back in 2020 right before the pandemic hit. The organization’s mission is to raise money for causes that directly affect families like hers as well as to offer them resources.
The foundation gets its name from her son Karter, who was born via an emergency cesarean section after his mother experienced a spontaneous fetal maternal hemorrhage. Karter suffered a massive hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy injury (HIE). At first, the family was told Karter wouldn’t survive, then it turned into “he might not live to see his first birthday” … and “You can probably make a five-year plan.”
Karter just turned 6 and is doing very well. In fact, for the first time in his life, he has now gone an entire year without being hospitalized. “For us, that’s a really big deal,” Goodchild explained. “I always tell everybody he has given us that gift of perspective. We don’t take things for granted like I probably did before he was born.”
Goodchild described Karter as a “medically complex child.” As a result of the brain injury, he has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and a feeding tube, and is nonverbal. One technology Goodchild and her family will be forever grateful for is the Trexo Robotics Gait Trainer or, more simply, “robot legs.”
Karter was the first child in the state of Minnesota to get one back in January 2020. To date, only two other children in the state have one. The family learned about the robot legs while attending an intensive three-week therapy program at the Neurological and Physical Abilitation (NAPA) Center in California.
“For three weeks, for 30 minutes a day he had to walk in the robot legs, and we really saw the benefits for him,” Goodchild recalled. “Typical 2-year-olds are absolutely walking and cruising around, so just to see his body upright and taking steps … Within those three weeks he made a ton of progress … It was just so powerful.”
A man from Canada created the robot legs for his nephew, who had cerebral palsy and was told he would never be able to walk. The family continues to see progress and many benefits from using the device.
“There are so many health benefits,” Goodchild explained. “Bodies are made to move. When you have a child that physically can’t move their body the way that other people can, this technology is huge.” Goodchild explained, adding that the robot legs have helped Karter with head and trunk control, gastrointestinal and neuromuscular health and more.
“He is a healthier kid because we have this,” she said.
Although some specialized clinics and hospitals have a set of robot legs, it is rare for children to have them at home and in their communities because they are expensive. Families can lease a set of robot legs for $1,000 a month. After three years, if child is still experiencing benefits from the technology, they will own the device for $36,000.
“It’s like a vehicle, essentially,” Goodchild explained, adding that as of now, most insurance companies will not cover that cost. “The cost of living when you are raising a kid like Karter is so expensive … medical expenses, home care staff, supplies; there’s so many basic things that are so outrageous that most families, even if they have resources, they have to put it toward other things.”
That’s where the Kourageous Karter Foundation comes in. “We are trying to help fill in those gaps because we just feel really strongly (that) every kid just deserves to experience
walking,” Goodchild said.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the organization will host the Race for Robot Legs at Harriet Island in St. Paul. The event will include a 5K Fun Run and 1-mile Kids Walk as well as face painting, a silent auction, photobooth and food truck. The goal is to raise enough money so that the foundation is able to sponsor one set of robot legs for one family by the end of the year.
“I would love to do this for two, even three families,” Goodchild explained. “I’ve already received probably 15 nominations (for families in need.)” For more information on the event, to register or to donate to the cause, visit https://kourageouskarter.org.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
