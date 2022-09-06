North metro family hosting ‘Race for Robot Legs’

Karter is pictured with his siblings (from left) Sammy, Maddie and Gabby. He was the first child in the state of Minnesota to have a Trexo Robotics Gait Trainer of his own. The Korageous Karter Foundation will host a Race for Robot Legs Sept. 24 in hopes of sponsoring one set of “robot legs” for a family. 

 Contributed

Tiffany Goodchild says watching her child walk for the first time with the help of technology was such a powerful experience, she is hoping to make that experience a reality for other families. 

The Hugo resident served on the design committee for the new all-inclusive playground at Lions Volunteer Park and now hopes to continue momentum and move onto the next mission, which is sponsoring a set of “robot legs” for one child.

