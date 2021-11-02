New water tower in Lino Lakes wins 5th best in nation

Lino Lakes new water tower on the corner of Birch Street and Centerville Road has earned a spot in the top five water towers in the nation.
Since 2006, Tnemec has celebrated the innovative and creative uses of its coatings on water tanks with the annual Tank of the Year contest. Each year, tanks of all varieties from across the U.S. and Canada are narrowed down to determine the most impressive coatings projects in the water tank industry.
This year, nearly 300 water tanks were nominated from across the U.S. and Canada, each one impressive in its own way. Other top finishers included: Brunswick, Georgia; Edmonton, Kentucky; Elmendorf, Texas; Lincoln, Illinois; Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; Redmond, Washington; the University of Texas at Dallas; Roswell, New Mexico; Zephyrhills, Florida; Rochester, Minnesota; and Moorhead, Minnesota.
Construction on Lino Lakes’ newest water tower was completed in July. WSB was the engineer on the project and Landmark Structures was the fabricator.
The official Tank of the Year and all of the finalists will be featured in Tnemec's 2022 water tank calendar.
