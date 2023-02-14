New UTV extends reach of fire department

LINO LAKES – Hard-to-reach fires don’t stand a chance against the new UTV at the Lino Lakes Fire Department.
An anonymous donor presented the department with a gift of $100,000 in 2022, which was used in the purchase of the specialized vehicle. This donation was given with the stipulation that the money should be used for wildland fire protection.
The vehicle is designed to operate off-road, with tracks that can travel over rough terrain to access remote areas of the city, said Deputy Fire Director Dan L’Allier. This includes county parks and trail systems that might be difficult to reach with fire equipment.
Lino Lakes has many areas of open land and wetlands, as well as many lakes enjoyed by recreationists in the winter.
“Being able to access our lakes and trails in the winter will greatly reduce response time to emergencies in these areas,” L’Allier said.
The machine has already proved its mettle in an emergency. Fire staff used it to extinguish a snowmobile fire near Aqua Lane in late December, and extend their thanks to the anonymous donor.
