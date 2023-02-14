New UTV extends reach of fire department

The new UTV was purchased with the help of an anonymous donation to help protect the community against wildland fires. 

 Lino Lakes Public Safety Fire Division | Contributed

LINO LAKES – Hard-to-reach fires don’t stand a chance against the new UTV at the Lino Lakes Fire Department.  

An anonymous donor presented the department with a gift of $100,000 in 2022, which was used in the purchase of the specialized vehicle. This donation was given with the stipulation that the money should be used for wildland fire protection. 

