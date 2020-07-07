New principal excited to develop relationships

CENTERVILLE — Centerville Elementary holds a special place in Michael Macken’s heart.
Macken not only lives three blocks away from the school, but his daughters Emma, 19, and Libby, 20, both attended elementary school there. “I love that school. It is definitely a hometown, small-town-kind-of-feel elementary. It is special.” Emma currently works for Kids Club there, too.
The Centennial School Board approved the hire of Macken as the principal of Centerville Elementary in April. His first day was July 1. Former principal Wayne Whitwam recently accepted the superintendent position in the Hermantown School District.
Macken is originally from Wausau, Wisconsin. He has always loved being around children, whether as a camp counselor, lifeguard, religion teacher or nanny. “It was always more of a what-am-I-going-to-teach than if I would teach,” he said. “I love learning and I want the kids to have that same love of learning.”
He was also inspired to teach after he had “a phenomenal” fifth-grade teacher named Mr. Peterson. “I learned to drive a pickup truck from him. I used to cut wood for him and so did my buddies, and then he would take us to Brewers games in the summer. We are still good friends,” Macken said. Another teacher, Mr. Mann, inspired him to teach science.
Macken holds a K-12 administration license from Saint Mary’s University, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and a bachelor’s degree from Saint John’s University. He did post-graduate work in mentoring and coaching at Northeast Metro Educators’ Institute, Minnesota.
Prior to his new role at Centerville Elementary, Macken served as the assistant principal at Centennial Middle School since 2014. His wife, Mary, is a school counselor there. They will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary next month.
Before coming to the Centennial School District, Macken held various teaching and staff positions at Independent School District #622 (North St. Paul, Maplewood, Oakdale) where he served as John Glenn Middle School’s dean of students and as an instructional coach, a leader in staff development, teacher mentor, science department chair and science teacher. He was also the head volleyball coach at North High School in North St. Paul, where he built a last-place program into a conference championship team.
What is he most looking forward to about his new role at Centerville Elementary? “I’m looking forward to meeting people and developing relationships with the families, staff and the community,” he said. “Working alongside the staff and supporting them so that they can continue to be excellent at what they do. They have a really strong teaching staff there; they care about kids.”
As for changes, Macken said he wants to really get a feel for what the school is like before he makes any big changes.
“Mr. Whitwam has a great thing going. I can pick it up where he left off and keep trying to make it a little better. It is already a great school,” Macken explained. The only changes he sees in the immediate future would be whatever ends up happening for the 2020-2021 school year as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
Macken wants parents to know that he is approachable and values relationships with families, staff and the community. “I want to work collaboratively with them to give kids the best experience possible.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.